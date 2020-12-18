One of the positive prerequisites of old age is the freedom to repeat yourself.
I’m going to take advantage of that freedom in retelling a couple of happenings from Christmas time in Litchfield back in the early Sixties.
The Saturday before Christmas back then was a big day. Children gathered en masse at the old high school (now the Family Services building) in long lines to talk to Santa. The high school band played and the chorus sang and community singing was part of the program. The Chamber of Commerce presented each youngster with a generous bag of treats.
During this particular year, I recall standing in the auditorium lobby with Curt McCamy, then our high school principal, Vic Sederstrom, Chamber of Commerce head, and Eugen Kopf, the German lad who was our very first foreign student. As the strains of “Silent Night” wafted from the gym, McCamy turned to Eugen and asked, “Eugen, do you know Silent Night?”
“No,” replied Eugen, turning to the white-maned Mr. Sederstrom and extending his hand, “I don’t think I’ve had the pleasure of meeting him.”
Eugen, incidentally, was the first of I wonder how many foreign students we’ve had here through the years — probably hundreds or more. Eugen lived with the Lee Olson family during his stay here.
Those years of providing a home for foreign students has been an extremely satisfying experience for many Litchfield families who have maintained contacts with the students through the years.
The second Saturday before Christmas event that I recall with pleasure is more mundane. The role of Santa back then was filled by various men from the community. This particular year, Norm Sullivan an outgoing, good-natured man, filled the role.
Santa was making his traditional visit to the aged at Augustana Homes after completing his work at the high school. There, as I recall, many aged man and woman smiled and through tear-dimmed eyes greeted the man in red, recalling many happy Christmases of the past. As Santa visited with the aged, a man timidly entered the premises and caught Santa’s ear. He was from the VFW, where Santa was the head bartender. The bar was ready to open, but Santa had the key in his pocket.