It certainly is the most massive earth-moving project that has occurred in the Litchfield environs in the over 60 years I’ve been with the Independent Review.
I’m speaking of that huge digging that’s going on west of town at the intersection of West Ripley and CSAH 1-11.
Landwehr Construction has an $11 million contract with the State of Minnesota on the job, and the City of Litchfield has about a $3 million stake in the overall project.
In these early fall days, no less than nine heavy implements have been at times clawing at the surface, turning up something like 160,000 cubic yards of soil to create a giant holding pond to eventually drain water from the U.S. Highway 12-State Highway 22 intersection and other points downtown.
The holding pond, fed by underground units along Fourth Street, will eventually control water run off to Jewett’s Creek and on eventually to the Crow River.
MnDOT, as its part in the project, has purchased the 15- to 17-acre site from the Fortun estate.
The mountains of dirt dug up will eventually be hauled away to various sites, and the site will be seeded down. According to a MnDOT spokesman in the Willmar office, when the job is completed the site will look “very nice.”
I’m not smart enough to go into details on the project, but in preparing this column I did get information from Chuck DeWolf of Bolton and Menk; from Keith Fortun, who lives near the site; from City Administrator David Cziok; and from Marland Meyer, who in his many years with the county, worked on similar if not as huge projects.
The work out there creates quite a point of interest to passersby with a steady stream of cars moving past each day.