1834/1900: Litchfield’s first “mayor” — called the Council president then — Jesse Vawter Branham Jr., was born July 8, 1834, in Jennings County, Indiana. He came to Meeker County with his father in 1857. Col. Jacob Merritt Howard Jr., who built Litchfield’s grand hotel, came to Meeker County 10 years later in 1867. The Civil War veteran had bought a farm in Greenleaf. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Jacob was born to Michigan state Sen. Jacob Merritt Howard Sr. and Catherine Amelia Shaw on July 16, 1842. (Catherine wasn’t related to me, as far as I know.) Jacob died July 27, 1900.

1856: The first Fourth of July celebration in Meeker County took place in Forest City in July 1856. Rudolph Schultz, Charles Johnson and James W. Quick brought a large tree pole out of the woods and raised it in Forest City. A small tin pan was washed and nailed on the top of the pole and the flag was raised up to it. The U.S. flag was made from a white cotton shirt furnished by Thomas Carlos Jewett, some red flannel underwear given by Matthew Miles Standish, and a blue denim overall offered by John W. Huy. What took place at the actual celebration on the July 4 was never recorded.

Terry Shaw is a sort of unofficial recorder of Litchfield history, having researched and written two books — “Terry Tales” and Terry Tales II” — of his remembrances of growing up here. In recent years, Shaw has made daily posts on the Old Litchfield & Meeker County Facebook page. This column includes snippets of history from both his books and Facebook posts.

