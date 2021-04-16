In the past pandemic-dominated months, it has been hard to find, on the local scene, anything positive, but in recent weeks, a pair of events have stirred my soul into lookin forward to the coming summer.
They are, in effect, "day brighteners" to what heretofore has been a pretty drab local scene. One was the announcement earlier in the year that, after a year's relapse due to the pandemic, the June high school band classic will again be a part of Litchfield's summer scene. This is an event which especially fits Litchfield — where fine marching bands have from way back in the 1950s have been a part of our tradition. With a solid corps of dedicated citizens organized behind the sharp leadership of Cathy Haugo and Judy Hulterstrum, that Parade of Bands with its fine lineup of some of the best marching bands in the state, promises to be a highlight of Litchfield's summer.
The other very positive news is that Shady's, a Cold Spring-based business, will open in the former Litchfield Golf Club facility soon. I always felt that under the guidance of Peter Brynildson and his crew, that operation sort of stood as the heart of our town, and yes, the new owners have, as the saying goes, "some big shoes to fill." But based on their track records — some six successful similar operations in various communities of Central Minnesota — they will be up to it.
Yes, things are looking up in Litchfield as the summer of 2021 approaches.