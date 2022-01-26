My little house on the prairie was built somewhere around 1880. I was told it was originally a log cabin – possibly moved in from Forest City when the railroad came through Litchfield. No one knows.
Here’s the thing: I’m wondering if it’s haunted. For a while, it seemed for sure it was, but then I learned that the knocking on the doors and walls was due to the logs shifting around. In fact, a former city inspector demonstrated how that could happen. Using tooth picks. Amazing. And then, later, when I had to repair the crumbling basement walls, the knocking stopped completely. Actually, I kind of miss it.
For a while at the time during the knocking period, my more mystical friends said, “Ask the knocker what he/she/it wants.”
I said, “No way, I don’t want to KNOW what it wants. Besides, I‘d faint if I got an answer.”
I had friends over one evening and there it was on the front door: The familiar thump, thump, thumpedy, thump. That’s what it sounded like.
Mary, my guest, said, “There’s someone at your door.”
I said, “No, Mary, that’s the knocking I told you about.”
She was surprised and just a little spooked. Before this event, maybe everybody thought I was going bonkers. Now, I had a witness. But of course, all that mystery disappeared when I found out what was doing it.
Now, here’s an update. My lamp in the kitchen tilts to the east every so often. I have no idea why. I straighten it out and then eventually, there it is, nodding east.
And now, my cupboard door insists on slowly opening. It never did that before. I push it shut and it obeys for a split second, and then it begins to open again. It only opens about two inches and then stops. I examined the hinges and the shelves inside; no idea what’s making this happen. Is my log cabin tilting for some reason?
There is a window in my basement that I once was able to open easily. Then, I couldn’t. Dang.
I called my faithful handyman. He knows everything. He opened it with a huge lever. I couldn’t do it myself. He said the overhang above the window had “shifted.”
The house is settling and squashing the window, so it won’t open easily. Or for me, at all. Hmm….much later, I asked my plumber to take a look. Now, he found it wouldn’t open at all, no matter what he did. He told me what my handyman told me: settling house, squashing window. He figured with some excessive help (jacks and two by fours, etc.) it could maybe be remedied.
But, here’s the deal: if the COVID threat ever ends, I want to travel a lot. I sure don’t’ want to spend tons of money on this project. I will air out the basement with a good fan on the stairs.
Still, we are left with the mystery of tilting lamp and restless cupboard door. Do I still have ghosts?