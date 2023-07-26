My Dad loved to tease my siblings and me; actually, any kid. He tried to persuade my cousin, Danny, a curly-haired, brown-eyed gullible child, to eat fish eyes whenever they were gutting fish.
Dad convinced my siblings and me that the gizzards Mom periodically made for him were mice. He could “pound” a card through a wooden dining room table; and, it was always the card you chose. Dad spun stories of family lore that we still retell today.
Dad was a bit like Albert Finney in the 2003 film, “The Big Fish.” Jessica Lange plays Finney’s wife and Ewan McGregor plays Finney in his younger days. “The Big Fish” is a Tim Burton film based on a 1998 book of the same name written by Daniel Wallace. The film’s promo states “ Big Fish is about what’s real and what’s fantastic, what’s true and what’s not true, what’s partially true, and, how, in the end, it’s all true.” I love this sentence because it sounds so much like Dad!
Everyone in my family can tell a good story. In grade school, my niece, Tonya Lynn, told her teacher and classmates that her parents had just had twins. Her parents learned about the twins when attending a school conference while sitting on little chairs. Our family thought Tonya Lynn’s story was hysterically funny. However, the teacher did not find it one bit funny.
To keep Tonya Lynn and our other kids out of trouble, we decided that if we were telling a story that ran itself in the red, we needed to interject that our story was a “once upon a time story.” Whenever we asked Tonya Lynn if her story was true or a “once upon a time story,” she screwed up her sweet little face, rolled her big brown eyes upward, blinked like crazy, and pondered the direction of her story before she, nine times out of 10, announced it was a “once upon a time story.”
My most recent “once upon a time story” is based on two weeks of medical appointments and procedures. I received expert care and friendly service from both the Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics and the St. Cloud Hospital and clinics. However, telling my 5-year-old great-nephew, Jace, a factual rendition of my healthcare experiences is not as much fun as giving him a big fish story. This one is for Jace, whose big brown eyes, wide smile and delightful laughter indicate he knows I am pulling his leg; yet, he is on the edge of his seat wanting to hear more.
Once upon a time, I drank a magic potion so Mario and Luigi could race through my colon chasing Bowser and Bowser Jr. out of my body. The doctor and I watched Mario and Luigi on a screen. When they tackled Bowser and Bowser Jr., we saw blood fly! See? This is a much-improved version of a colonoscopy with two polyps removed!
Exactly one week later, Uncle Mike took me to the hospital to have my smart-aleck gallbladder removed. When I asked the nurse why I had on a different gown after surgery, she said that I peed myself in recovery! Honestly, some people!
I went into surgery in a pretty blue Cinderella gown and I came out of surgery in an ugly tan sack dress. I saw Mario’s girlfriend, Pauline, and Luigi’s girlfriend, Daisy, lingering close to the operating room. I am pretty sure Pauline and Daisy whisked away my blue Cinderella gown!
The doctor said she made five incisions in my tummy, removed my gallbladder, and left a drain (a plastic grenade-looking device) that I needed to wear for a few days. No way! What I remember is that I bravely fought the Creeper and the Wither in a back alley because they wanted the Minecraft Lego set I bought for Jace’s birthday.
The Creeper and the Wither stabbed me five times in the tummy! One, two, three, four, five — five times in my gut with a knife — ouch! I rose up off the ground and scared the Creeper and Wither away with my ferocious howling. I had to walk slowly and carefully until I found a Minecraft doctor who could safely remove the grenade Creeper attached to my tummy.
Amid these two medical procedures, I did a preventative health care exam, got two vaccines, and started taking iron supplements — all while under the influence of painkillers. The three words I needed to remember while drawing a clock face were banana, sunshine and chair.
I told Jace this last part straight up, no big fish story. I gave Jace three words to remember while he drew a clock face. He remembered ice cream, bike and underwear! Jace was disappointed that I did not have a sticker from my doctor. He assured me that I could pick out two stickers next time.