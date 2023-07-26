My Dad loved to tease my siblings and me; actually, any kid. He tried to persuade my cousin, Danny, a curly-haired, brown-eyed gullible child, to eat fish eyes whenever they were gutting fish.

Dad convinced my siblings and me that the gizzards Mom periodically made for him were mice. He could “pound” a card through a wooden dining room table; and, it was always the card you chose. Dad spun stories of family lore that we still retell today.

— Judy Holmes, a voracious reader and a fabulous cook, resides in Litchfield and thinks too much.

