What was Christmas like in pioneer Litchfield? In Litchfield and most pioneer villages in the mid-1800s, Christmas customs had begun to become more and more like they are today. Back then, trees were being decorated, thanks to the German tradition that our Scandanavian pioneers picked up back in Norway and Sweden. Gifts were exchanged (Dutch tradition) and Santa Claus made appearances, (thanks again to the Dutch immigrants out east), even a Black Santa like Van Spence at the G.A.R.
Christmas parties were held. Greeting cards were exchanged, although the tradition was fairly new, coming to America in 1840 with English immigrants. Stockings were hung on fireplace mantels or on wood log walls, thanks once more to the Dutch. Churches had celebrations and observances, and families feasted on roasted birds, venison, and lutefisk (thanks? to the Scandinavians). Van Spence sometimes roasted an ox behind the G.A.R.
For pioneers in Litchfield, food was one of the few pleasures most people had going for them. Laura Ingalls Wilder, from Walnut Grove, wrote in one of her books: “Ma was busy all day long, cooking things for Christmas. She baked salt-rising bread and r’n’ (risin’) Injun bread, and Swedish crackers, and a huge pan of baked beans, with salt pork and molasses. She baked vinegar pies and dried-apple pies and filled a big jar with cookies, and she let Laura and Mary lick the cake spoon.” And remember, this was all done on a wood burning stove/oven requiring different temperatures and baking times.
During the fall, preserved fruits and vegetables had been made and “canned” and they would be brought out for the Christmas feast. Game birds were very popular, especially in our area: The Big Woods. Plum pudding was made weeks ahead of time to “age” in the pot for the feast. Our town, being mostly Scandinavian, with their many club meetings in town, such as at the G.A.R. or Masons, would have a potluck buffet dinner or smorgasbord, which probably included “glorified rice” pudding, lefse, krumkake, flatbread, and ostekake. Also, lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, and potato sausage (potatis). The Germans might have added some sauerkraut and sausage to the mix. Too bad the Italians didn’t settle the area ... pizza!
Laura Ingalls Wilder was delighted to find a shiny new tin drinking cup, a peppermint candy stick or cane, a little heart-shaped cake, and a brand-new penny in her Christmas stocking. Really lucky kids got an orange in their stocking, if the train could bring in a supply somehow from Florida via Minneapolis to our Litchfield stores. But they were expensive. Candy was cheaper.
Most of the gifts given were put into those stockings and, if you were a smart kid, you didn’t hang your own little stocking. What kid had one big enough to hold anything? No, you got one of your dad’s or grandpa’s old ones to tack up to the mantel.
Very few presents were wrapped with expensive paper under the tree. Why spend money on some pretty paper that would be ripped apart and thrown away? (I remember my mom in the 1950s saving the paper and ribbons to be used again.) Sometimes old newspapers were used, but often, presents weren’t wrapped at all. Often the children found the gift unwrapped by their plates on the table on Christmas morning or they had to hunt for them in the barn or under a bed.
Sometimes a doll was given that the mother had made from corn husks, (a Scandinavian tradition), or with straw or yarn and snippets of leftover “store bought” material. Maybe a little girl would get some new hair ribbons. Boys might get a “store bought” ball, a homemade wooden carved boat, or some other type of toy. Maybe a homemade checkerboard? Or sometimes the little boy got his own tools, like a hammer or, better yet, a pocketknife. Or maybe the child would get a “store bought” book, or one that was “used,” (already read), and given as a gift from a neighbor. A girl’s hand-embroidered handkerchief was folded and twisted into an angel that was hung on the tree and then given to a little girl on Christmas morning.
Listen to the words of an old Christmas song, “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas,” which was written in 1860, for a glimpse of the pioneer Christmas, although it was very “sexist.” Johnny wanted skates, while Suzy wanted a dolly for their one gift. Similarly, “Up on the Housetop,” written in 1864, described Will getting a hammer and lots of tacks, also a ball and a whip that cracks, while Nell got, you guessed it, a doll, probably homemade. (What adult gave a little boy a whip with a little sister around?) Boys: Practical things. Girls: Dolls and lacy things. Adults got homemade clothes or embroidered hankies or pillows.
Litchfield was still considered the “wild west” during its pioneer days and so things were a little humbler here than out east where many of our citizens had come from: places like New York, Maine, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and the like. Most of the Christmas trees, pre-electricity, were lit by candles, but only for short, supervised times in the evenings. The danger of fire on a dry tree was ever present. Bits of ribbon and yarn were hung on the Christmas tree’s branches, as were paper loops glued together with a homemade paste of flour and water. Most of the decorations were homemade, unless special ones were brought from the “old country” or from out east. Local stores didn’t stock Christmas ornaments in the early days. Evergreen branches, pinecones, holly, nuts, and berries were used to brighten up the bleak log walls or the stone fireplace. The well-known popcorn strings or cranberry strings were used too. Tufts of cotton, if it was available and not spun, would be placed on branches to look like snow. Cookie dough ornaments, papier mache ones, or gingerbread men were hung. The children knew, because of the mother’s instructions, not to eat the gingerbread men until after Christmas was over (when they were as hard as a rock). My mom did that to us Shaw boys. I never had a warm, fragrant, out of the oven, gingerbread man.
The outsides of houses or cabins were decorated with evergreen boughs twisted into wreaths for the door or wrapped around the hitching post outside. Often the cabins, with their low ceilings, were just too small to put a tree in. Go to the G.A.R. and check out the Baker cabin in the back of the museum to see what I mean. Sometimes just the very top of an evergreen tree would be cut off and brought in for a tabletop Christmas tree. The pioneer father would nail a wooden X to the bottom so the tree would stand up, hopefully. There was no “political correctness” in the pioneer days, so religious carols were sung in the school classrooms and in community Christmas programs.
In the very late 1890s, an annual Christmas concert by the Litchfield city ‘orchestra,” led by Ole Olson, was held in the town hall, a tradition to be repeated in 1900 when the Opera House was built. And the G.A.R. always had a Christmas program and potluck, with Black Van Spence as Santa, as did the Masons in their building. We didn’t have welfare in town back then, but church groups and ladies’ groups would make sure that hard-up families would have some kind of a Christmas. There is no time of the year when people are more charitable than Christmas.
A town Christmas tree was put up in “railroad park,” across Depot Street West from the hotel, where Burger King was. It was only lit for two hours each night. Then it was put in the middle of the intersection at North Sibley and Depot Street. That was a tradition that kept going for a few years until the automobiles came along and increased in number. Speaking of our grand hotel, they always had a large Christmas tree in the lobby and the hotel cooks served Christmas Day dinners in the dining room. Fewer people lived in town in those days, so sleigh rides to visit relatives or neighbors on the farms were very popular, especially on Sundays, when no one was working. The pioneer father would take some bricks or stones, heat them in the fireplace, wrap them in an old leather tarp, and then put them on the floor of the sleigh to warm his wife and children’s feet. Visiting was a main source of entertainment in those days and a way to get or spread news or rumors. Townspeople would tell stories to the farmers of the happenings in town or what they had heard of politics or of outlaws like Jesse James. The Northfield raid had just happened in August of 1876. But we were in relative peace in our part of the country. The Civil War was over, as was the Sioux Uprising. There were Indian conflicts in the Dakotas, but everything else was happening in the southwest or far west.
Families were allowed to go into the town churches to sing carols around the old piano or pump organ on days of the week other than Sundays. Churches were seldom locked in those days. But, speaking of church, not everyone could go into Litchfield to celebrate Christmas in our many churches, so families would have their own services at home. Carols would be sung and usually the father would read the Christmas story from Luke in the family Bible. If you happened to have a treasured copy of “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” published in 1823, that would be read also. And that was what Christmas was like in pioneer Litchfield. I think it must have been a wonderful time of the year here.