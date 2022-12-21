What was Christmas like in pioneer Litchfield? In Litchfield and most pioneer villages in the mid-1800s, Christmas customs had begun to become more and more like they are today. Back then, trees were being decorated, thanks to the German tradition that our Scandanavian pioneers picked up back in Norway and Sweden. Gifts were exchanged (Dutch tradition) and Santa Claus made appearances, (thanks again to the Dutch immigrants out east), even a Black Santa like Van Spence at the G.A.R.

Christmas parties were held. Greeting cards were exchanged, although the tradition was fairly new, coming to America in 1840 with English immigrants. Stockings were hung on fireplace mantels or on wood log walls, thanks once more to the Dutch. Churches had celebrations and observances, and families feasted on roasted birds, venison, and lutefisk (thanks? to the Scandinavians). Van Spence sometimes roasted an ox behind the G.A.R.

