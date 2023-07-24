Sometimes when I feel sad, or anxious, or just want a break ... I go for a drive.

Once on the highway, cruising along on a two-lane country road, I relax. I compare it to watching an aquarium. I examine farm houses as I go by and, based on how they are kept up, I wonder what the residents are like. Neat? Messy? Artistic? Eccentric?

Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.

Tags