Sometimes when I feel sad, or anxious, or just want a break ... I go for a drive.
Once on the highway, cruising along on a two-lane country road, I relax. I compare it to watching an aquarium. I examine farm houses as I go by and, based on how they are kept up, I wonder what the residents are like. Neat? Messy? Artistic? Eccentric?
I am often tempted to drive right up to the houses and interview the residents. But, of course, I do not.
I look at the cattle. Some are in the field huddled together as if they were having a lunch party. Others stand forlornly in a dirty barnyard — their flanks covered in mud. I just know they are miserable. Many dairy farmers play music in the barn and swear that as a result, the cows produce more milk. A recent study found that the cows prefer classical music, especially Beethoven and Mozart. I bet those dairy farmers keep their cows clean, too.
I also check out the fields. I would not know alfalfa from hay, but I do know a healthy plant when I see one. Scanning the horizon, I can appreciate the beautiful colors of the different crops.
I like the plains, you can see forever. Mountains are stunning, but they do obscure the horizon. On the plains you can see a thunderstorm miles away while enjoying bright sunlight where you are.
Concentrated as I have been on watching the world go by, I realize after awhile that all moodiness, sadness and anxiety have disappeared. That’s when I turn around and go home, refreshed and ready to face whatever waits for me there.
— Carole Wendt is a Litchfield resident, who was inducted into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame in 2019 after a distinguished career in the media.