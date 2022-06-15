When they first came onto the scene over 100 years ago, cars were powered by many things. There were steam-powered cars, diesel-powered cars, gasoline-powered, and even electric. In fact, in 1900 38% of cars in the U.S. were electric. Forty percent were powered by steam. Gasoline accounted for most of the rest. In 1914 Henry Ford had partnered with Thomas Edison to produce an electric car. But they couldn’t get the cost low enough to make sense. Gas-powered cars eventually won out because they had superior range and were far cheaper than any other type of car.
It wouldn’t be until the 1990s that we again saw any manufacturer make news with electric cars. General Motors produced a very small number of the EV1 from 1996 to 1999. They followed the EV1 with the launch of the EV2 in 1999, which featured small improvements. There are a lot of conspiracies as to why the project was canceled, but the fact of the matter is that they only made a little over 1,000 sales during that time frame. The state of California requires car makers to keep parts on hand for a car for at least 15 years in case the car needs repairs. There was no way to make a profit, or even break even, on the EV1 or EV2 for GM. So they canceled it.
Since then we have had massive improvements in battery technology and a slow but steady shift in the way people think about battery-powered cars. The EV1 had a short range of about 100 miles and abysmal performance. That’s what people thought of when electric cars were the topic. When Tesla released the Roadster in 2008 they changed all of that. The Roadster was a sporty two-seater that had over 240 miles of range and it was fast. The original Roadster had a very limited production and each car was already sold before it came off the line.
Since then Tesla has figured out how to mass produce electric cars, making them cheaper in every iteration. Today you can get a brand new Model 3 for around $46,000. Following Tesla’s lead Ford, GM, and a number of other startups have joined the electric vehicle niche, which is becoming less niche every year. Ford has a four-door electric version of the Mustang and an electric version of their F150 (the best selling vehicle in the U.S.). They cannot make enough of these vehicles, both are sold out for months.
All of this amounts to savings in oil consumption, which is good for the planet. In 2021 it’s estimated that electric vehicles saved us 1.5 million barrels of oil consumption per day. The interesting part of that information is that approximately 1 million barrels of that savings is accounted for by two- and three-wheeled vehicles. It appears that electric bikes and trikes have caught on and are selling well.
Even though 1.5 million barrels of oil per day is a lot, in 2021 the world consumed around 96 million barrels of oil per day. Right now EVs are saving us about 1% of our total oil needs. But given that last year EV sales went up by 60% in the U.S., I’m hopeful that the majority of our transportation needs will be oil free in the next 10 to 20 years. Gas prices are high right now. If you’re looking for relief you should consider an EV for your next car.