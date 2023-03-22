Microsoft recently invested a lot of money into OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT bot that has everyone talking. Not long after that investment they integrated ChatGPT into their search engine, Bing. You can try it out now at bing.com.
I’ve been using it for random questions for the last few weeks and it’s rather amazing the wide array of topics you can chat with it about or get answers on. Just beware, ChatGPT/Bing will give very convincing answers, even when it’s wrong (but you can get incorrect search results from Google too). You shouldn’t treat the answers you get from any search engine as fact without doing some further checking.
So how good is AI going to get? Technology generally advances on an “S” curve. At the beginning it’s usually not that great. We improve it bit by bit over a long period of time and eventually we find a point at which the technology starts to improve at a rapid pace over a short period of time. Then the technology matures and while it still improves it does so over a much longer time frame.
An example of this was processor clock speed in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The speeds for personal computers went up by a lot every year until we eventually hit a bottle neck where going faster caused too much heat. This bottleneck has forced processor designers and manufacturers to find other ways to speed up computation, and those methods are following a similar “S” curve as well.
But what about AI? When we think about AI in a general sense, the first widespread consumer facing version of it is probably the assistants in our phones. We’ve had those for over 10 years now. When they first came out there were all sorts of articles about how these assistants were going to change our lives. That we’d be able to ask Siri/Google/Alexa to make us an appointment or book a reservation. But it turns out that these assistants are mostly just good for setting timers, alarms, and starting or answering phone calls. Google does have a more advanced version of its assistant on its own Google Pixel phones, and it is quite good, but it is still far off from the dreams we had 10 years ago.
People are wondering if all of that is about to change with ChatGPT. It’s an AI that feels miles more advanced than anything we’ve seen so far. And it isn’t just relegated to searching for answers to random questions. I asked it to write a program in Python that would print out all of the prime numbers from 1 to 100. First it explained in plain English what was needed to accomplish that task, then it printed out source code, with comments, that would do what I asked. And it got it correct on the first try. It even knew every type of trick that a person would use to speed up the program.
It almost worries me how good ChatGPT is. If ChatGPT is AI at the top of that “S” curve, then we’ve gotten a really good new assistant that can do all kinds of tasks. If ChatGPT is at the bottom of that S curve then the next few years are going to be really interesting and a lot of us will likely find ourselves either using AI to enhance our work, or we’ll be out of a job completely. We won’t know the answer to this for another few years, and I’m not sure where I’d rather AI be on that S curve. Where would you like it to be?
— Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.