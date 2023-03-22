Microsoft recently invested a lot of money into OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT bot that has everyone talking. Not long after that investment they integrated ChatGPT into their search engine, Bing. You can try it out now at bing.com.

I’ve been using it for random questions for the last few weeks and it’s rather amazing the wide array of topics you can chat with it about or get answers on. Just beware, ChatGPT/Bing will give very convincing answers, even when it’s wrong (but you can get incorrect search results from Google too). You shouldn’t treat the answers you get from any search engine as fact without doing some further checking.

Jason Ogaard is a software engineer who formerly lived in Hutchinson. He welcomes your technology questions, and he’ll answer them in this place. Please send your questions to technobabble@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags