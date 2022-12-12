Litchfield’s famous resident African American, Van Spence, used to dress up as Santa for the G.A.R.’s annual Christmas party back in the late 1800s. He was roly-poly, and jolly, with a fat tummy. Perfect in every way, but his first appearance must have stunned the little white Scandinavian kids. Santa is Black?

Over the years, some other famous Litchfield people played Santa. Litchfield has always gone overboard at Christmas throughout its history.

Tags