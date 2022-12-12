Litchfield’s famous resident African American, Van Spence, used to dress up as Santa for the G.A.R.’s annual Christmas party back in the late 1800s. He was roly-poly, and jolly, with a fat tummy. Perfect in every way, but his first appearance must have stunned the little white Scandinavian kids. Santa is Black?
Over the years, some other famous Litchfield people played Santa. Litchfield has always gone overboard at Christmas throughout its history.
Of course, you know about our wonderful street decorations and the downtown park at Christmas. For a while, the park’s bandstand was converted into “Santa’s house” until a portable permanent one was built and put at the park’s entrance at the corner of Sibley Avenue North and Third Street East. The sidewalks leading up to the bandstand were decorated with candy cane lights, earning the name “Candy Cane Lane.”
Each year on a Saturday before Christmas, there would be the Jaycee or Chamber of Commerce sponsored Santa Claus Day program at the high school auditorium for the city’s children. Choirs would sing, the high school band would play, the children would be led in singing Santa Claus Christmas songs, led sometimes by Howie Felt, and then a special guest, like TV’s Axel or Casey Jones, would be introduced to loud cheers and screams. Finally, Santa would come out of the curtains onto the stage to the wild cheers of the kids.
I don’t know who portrayed Santa in the early days, but at one time it was Coach Felt. Then Floyd Warta, the best Santa of all, took over the job. I remember when I was an adult living in Glencoe, I brought my three little kids back to Litchfield just so they could see the Christmas decorations, the beautiful park decorations, and then sit on Santa Floyd Warta’s lap in his Santa house.
Anyway, at the end of the Saturday Christmas program, some Chamber of Commerce men would stand by the exits and give each of the thousand kids in attendance a small bag full of candy and nuts. Vic Sederstrom and some other men in the Chamber of Commerce put in a lot of hours for us kids, filling those bags. One time the Girl Scouts in town volunteered to do the job for them, but the men turned them down. Filling Christmas candy bags was their job and they enjoyed doing it for the kids, just like they enjoyed hanging the Christmas decorations.
The elementary schools, like Wagner or Longfellow, usually had classroom Christmas parties on the afternoon of the last day before Christmas holiday break. And we didn’t have to be “politically correct” in school. We could sing songs about the baby Jesus, and we could say “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holiday.” If you were in high school, however, there was a program in the auditorium at the end of the school day before dismissal.
Memorable Christmas carol
On Dec. 19, 1958, the last day of classes before Christmas vacation, the program, as usual, consisted of traditional pieces played by the high school orchestra, songs sung by the Glee Club, a piano solo by someone, usually a teacher, and so forth, the usual stuff. The students were anxious for whoever was going to play Santa to make his appearance so that the program would get over and they could get started on their two-week vacation.
On that day, the lights were suddenly dimmed in the auditorium and Felt walked out of the wings to center stage in front of the huge dark blue curtain. The students expected him to make a speech, introducing Santa, or just tell the students which class could exit the auditorium first after the program, usually the seniors downstairs, front and center.
Instead, the stunned students heard this big, loud, and gruff man sing “O Holy Night” in a cappella. He had a beautiful voice, and the assembly was incredibly quiet for a change. Howie hit the high note at the end of the song without a hitch. He had tears in his eyes, and he was joined in his tears by a lot of the stunned students. The lights came back up, and Howie said, “Merry Christmas everyone. The seniors will exit first.”