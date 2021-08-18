It isn’t often I get to be the youngest person in any group, but I definitely felt like a newbie the other day.
My older brother and two of his high school classmates got together in my garage to remember old times and find out what they’ve all been up to since they left school. They graduated from Litchfield High School in 1950. You do the math – these folks have been around a long time and have learned a thing or two.
They had all been married once and were now single after their spouses passed away. My brother lives in a nursing home and the other two – both widows – live on their own in their homes.
I was interested to know what they thought was the reason for their long lives. They were all bright, articulate, lively, and in good shape, except for a few chronic but non-lethal maladies.
Turns out they credited their sturdiness to having grown up on farms. They claimed the work ethic had been absorbed into their lives. “You had to be reliable,” said one. Another added, “You never wondered what to do with yourself; there was always something that needed to be done, and you did it. That was the way it was.”
They agreed times were tough when they are young, but “we ate well. It was home-grown food; organic before there was such a thing.” Another added, “We were all poor, but we didn’t know it because everyone was in the same boat in those days.” All of us remembered the early years without electricity, running water, or indoor toilets. No toilet paper either. Too expensive — the Sears Roebuck catalog served that purpose. We all walked to our country schools – even in the dead of winter. Some schools were up to two miles away.
One classmate said, “If it was really bad weather, my dad would hitch up the horses and give us a sleigh ride to school, but most of the time we trudged our own way through the snow.” Life was hard, but we all agreed we did not really feel it. That was simply the only life we knew. No one else had it better. No, wait, someone remembered once envying a little boy whose parents could afford to put meat in his sandwiches. She had only peanut butter and jelly in hers.
To be sure, we all are glad times are easier now. Today, we can just turn a faucet and hot water comes running out. No need to pump it, haul it to the stove and wait for it to heat up. We never forget how it used to be and every now and then, feel a moment of gratitude, even after all these years, for all our modern conveniences.
You may wonder why we were in the garage. The plan had been to sit in the yard, but the welcome rains came. Not to be stopped by that, we dragged chairs and tables into my beat up old garage and carried on anyway. With the big door wide open, it was almost like being outdoors, and the party continued without a pause.
They talked of other classmates, remembered favorite teachers, and described escapades they had gotten into as kids. All three agreed that life on the farm – though hard — had been fun. It was there they believed they had learned the values that stood them in good stead throughout their lives.
Who were these intrepid 1950 alumni? Calvin Peterson, Helen Madden, and Ramona Lohse. All looking good, telling good stories, and looking forward to another get together soon.