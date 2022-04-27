One of my first jobs after returning to Hutchinson in the late 1980s was as the coordinator for the downtown Hutchinson MainStreet program. It was a national effort to help revitalize older and historic commercial districts.
Back then, we formed an association to work together to market the area and create events — all with the purpose of drawing people to downtown Hutchinson.
It's been a hobby of mine since those days to keep my eye on Main Street. There's nothing I enjoy more than driving around and checking out what's happening. I believe our downtown is the heart and soul of Hutchinson, with such gems as the Carnegie library in Library Square, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and across the street — the historic State Theatre.
SAVING HUTCHINSON HISTORY
We can thank Miles “Red” and Linda McMonagle who took on the project of restoring the 1937 movie palace, once called "one of the finest playhouses in Central Minnesota." The couple purchased the property in 2003 and after extensive renovations, reopened the historic property in September 2005. Not only is it an ongoing business, but it's a showcase for local historic preservation.
Among Historic Hutchinson's restoration efforts is the Great Northern Depot at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Adams Street. The once derelict building is now home to the year-round Hutchinson Farmers Market. It's also available for rent for special events. This year's outdoor market will open 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 14.
Joining the depot as another of Historic Hutchinson restoration projects is St. John's Episcopal Church at the northeast corner of Second Avenue and Hassan Street. The church’s first service was conducted in 1867. The building’s cornerstone was laid in 1892. In a private-public partnership, Historic Hutchinson has joined with the city in revitalizing the building. Improvements have included pulling out the old carpet, refinishing the wood floors, installing a new furnace, straightening the chimney, waterproofing the building and repainting the exterior.
Last year, a fundraising campaign raised more than $51,000 to repair the beautiful stained glass windows. During this past holiday season, I felt such a feeling of joy when I saw the windows lit for the first time in years.
The city and Historic Hutchinson have also partnered in the restoration of the Harrington-Merrill House, 225 Washington Ave., which like the library is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The site recently made the news with the discovery of the property's original barn within the confines of Franklin House, which served as a group home for McLeod Treatment Programs since 1976. After months of research, the original barn structure was confirmed, and with no small effort by members of Historic Hutchinson, the barn was lifted and returned to its home, where it is now waiting to be fully restored.
MOVING FORWARD
While it's all well and good to preserve our past, it takes foreword-thinking folks willing to make serious investment to revitalize our present and future. The good news is, that investment is happening right now, in real time. To find out more, I reached out to Miles Seppelt, director of the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority.
"We have a considerable amount of activity downtown," he said. "I’m not aware of any other community that has this much going on."
Among the many projects that are happening is the revitalization of 101 Park Place, at the corner of Main Street and First Avenue. We can thank Jim and Linda Fahey for this investment.
According to Jim, the top floor will be mixed use with three higher-end apartments facing Library Square along with two professional offices. The main floor will be a combination of professional services and retail. They are exploring opportunities for the basement level to serve the community as well.
“Hutchinson has a unique story to tell," he said. "With the development of Art’s Place, the hotel, Flank and River House, along with all the specialty shops, our family believes downtown Hutchinson is a huge asset to marketing Hutchinson as a great place to live, work and visit. We believe in Hutchinson.”
Then there's River House Kitchen + Drinks at 122 Main St. S. Eric Labraaten and his partner Ray Zeuli are bringing the new bar and grill to life in the former Hutch Cafe building. All you have to do is look at social media to know people are excited about it.
According to Zeuli, it's going to be a breakfast place with lunch and dinner plus there are two levels with a bar on each level. And for fans of outdoor dining, there will be a second-level patio.
If you've been watching the rebuild as I have, they ended up gutting the whole building only keeping the original second floor.
And if you're looking for a job, River House is hiring. There's a billboard along State Highway 7 East and information is posted at tinyurl.com/mryhuu4y. When completed this summer, the new downtown eatery will offer a new vibe with its huge windows overlooking Main Street. I can't wait.
Hutchinson Economic Development believes in maintaining a strong downtown. To do this, it has a variety of opportunities available including the sign and awning grant program, the facade improvement program and the commercial rehabilitation loan program.
When I asked Seppelt if there was any new downtown news, he admitted one of the challenges of his job is that he has all these great secrets and can't tell anyone.
What he can share is this:
- There’s a plan to redevelop the Jorgensen Hotel.
- Gold Coin will be coming back with authentic, award-winning Thai Food later this year.
- Work is being done on a plan to redevelop the site of the old medical clinic on the north end of Franklin Street.
- The city is looking at the development of a splash pad on the site of the old Cenex Fertilizer Plant (Third Avenue Northwest).
"If everything comes to fruition, 2022 and 2023 should be very exciting years for downtown and the community as a whole," Seppelt said. "Back in April 2013 the city completed the 'Imagine Hutchinson — A Downtown Vision & Action Plan' — now we’re seeing the fruits of that planning effort. As they say, 'plan the work, work the plan.'"
According to Dan Jochum, planning director for the city of Hutchinson, the total investment for 101 Park Place, River House, the new Hutchinson Police Station on the site of the former Econofoods building and Art's Place, on the site of the historic Nemitz Paint Factory, is $6,519,498.
That number will increase with the additional developments Seppelt mentioned earlier. It's a credit to Hutchinson that we have progressive thinkers such as the Hutchinson Economic Development Authority, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Ridgewater College, Hutchinson Public Schools, the city and local businesses that collaborate to build a better tomorrow.
While they work to get the ball rolling, it's up to each of us to support their efforts by heading downtown for shopping, eating out, going to a movie, taking a break in Library Square or borrowing a book from the library. It's been said there's #muchinhutch. To me, those words absolutely ring true.
When I was a kid, I remember Christmas shopping with my dad and having the downtown sidewalks packed with people. I'm not sure if those days will ever return, but what I do know is that I have pride of place and that place is downtown Hutchinson.