My brother Dell named me. He was 14 years old when I made my surprise appearance. (My mother had told her doctor that he was crazy, this pregnancy was impossible. His response was, we’ll wait nine months and see who’s crazy.)
At the time there was a student athlete, a cousin, whose name was Bill. My brother, it seems, held him in high regard and when the question of names came up (my birth was still a mystery) my brother said, “name him Bill.” He was also skeptical that his baby brother would wind up with a French-Canadian name as he had: Dellard, a derivation of my dad’s name: Adellard.
My mother agreed, with an exhausted sigh, on William Eugene Peltier printed on a legal the birth certificate. The Eugene came out of respect to my dad’s brother, Gene, who married a widow and had no children of his own.
And so it began, my dad’s three American brothers and their wives called me Billy, A.J.’s son; Billy, Lucy’s (my mother) son; Billy, Dell’s little brother; Billy, and so on, and so forth, and what have you.
There were some French-Canadian names my parents were careful to avoid. Many of my dad’s siblings were born in Canada and were given French-Canadian names. His father’s name was Francois Herminegild Pelletier, so one can see why Billy seemed fine in Lyon County, Minnesota, USA.
My dad’s co-workers nicknamed him Dilly, Frenchie, and Frog.
Names are important to the individual and whole extended families. Why is Robert, Bob? Or James, Jim? Or John, Jack? How did Margaret become Peg and Daisy? Amelia, Milly? You don’t hear Matilda much anymore, she became, Tillie. These identify a person within a group and in some cases, their standing within the group. Given names have changed much in the last half century, many taken from celebrities and media personalities. Jason, Justin, Cooper, Holden, Dakota, Emma, Olivia, Ava, Charlotte.
But getting back to me, it’s always all about me, right? How did William become Bill? One explanation by a translator, editor and teacher living in St. Petersburg, Russia, sez: “The change might be due to fricatives of loanwords strengthened to match the nearest equivalent of the phoneme inventory. This type of phonological change is called fortition.” There you have it. Simple, right? I am kind of an 84-year-old fortition.