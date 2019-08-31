Hello friends in Litchfield! I am writing a short article for our friend Rev. Mindy Czycalla, who is mourning the death of her beloved father. As fellow pastors, sometimes, we step in and help out when we can. That is what gives the church the potential to be such a powerful community where we can truly learn to lean on one another. It is hard to write something for people you have not met, often wondering if they will share the same sentiments and values as you do, but unless we risk reaching out to people we don’t know, or people who may be different, we will remain in a cocoon out of fear of the other. I, for one, will not let fear rule over us.
I’ll share a couple of things about myself. I am an immigrant, a naturalized citizen, a convert and most importantly a child of God. I am a father, a husband, a son but most importantly a fellow heir, with Christ, to the kingdom of God. I am heartbroken about the current climate for immigrants in our country, I am scared at times for my safety, and devastatingly my children have learned (all under the age of 11) that some people do not like their dad, that they want to send him back because of things they have heard/been told in school and what they hear in the news, but I am also created in the image of God. I am afraid, true, but I’m clinging onto the promise that we have from God. I grasp desperately to the words that call me, and you, not to be afraid.
In church this morning, I read from Luke 12. Bang in the middle of that chapter are these words in verse 32:
“Do not be afraid, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”
Do not be afraid! Jesus knew that we are people who worry about everything. We worry about whether we have enough, of health, wealth, status, place in society etc. As the world changes around us, the worry turns to fear, fear that we will lose what we already have, that we will now have to worry anew. People are afraid that their way of life, or identity, or jobs will be taken away. The farmers are worried about how their farming season will go. We worry about security. In the midst of all of this worry and fear, things that Jesus addresses in the verses before verse 32, we forget that we are beloved children of God, heirs to the kingdom and created in the image of God. We forget that we have a God who will look after us. A God who loves us unconditionally. A God who forgives and gives us second chances at life.
This verse reminds us that God cares for us, guards and provides for us because it is the Father’s good pleasure to do so. Not out of necessity or want, not out of obligation or entitlement, but it is out of God’s good pleasure that our God cares for us and loves us. God gives this to us, freely, without us earning God’s favor or grace. It’s a free gift. A gift of life, liberation from the bondage of sin and death, and a gift to live in this world knowing that God is here with us. God is keeping us in the palm of God’s hands. If we have such a promise and assurance, why then do we live in fear? Fear will not rule over us! Claim this promise and know that God loves you.
Your partner in faith and in this life, Rev. K