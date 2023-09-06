As I write, I just returned from time at a cabin on Lake Augusta. A spring feeding into the lake was along one side of our cabin. The continuous bubbling and gurgling comforted my busy mind, tense body and weary soul. The sound, feel and taste of water refreshed and renewed me.
My old church in St. Paul kicks off September with a Merging of Waters Service. It is a Service of Reunion after a less-structured summer of services where attendance dips with vacations and other activities.
During the summer, people collect water from where they vacation. They collect water near home. The water comes from faucets or bodies of water. I would bring water from Lake Augusta’s spring flowing by our cabin — cold and clear.
The merging of the waters and the celebration of the reunion of a congregation is an energizing service. The sound of everyone pouring together their water from near and far is mesmerizing. The recognition of God’s gift of water has people leaving the church feeling renewed and charged with creative spiritual energy.
The earth’s surface is 70% to 75% covered with water. Our bodies are 70% water. Our brains are 85% water. We need water to survive physically. Our bodies can survive without water only for a week.
We also need water to survive spiritually and eternally. Sadly, we can live here and now on Earth without spiritual water. However, we will not last a minute, let alone a week, eternally without spiritual water lived out during our lifetime.
We read about water from Genesis to Revelation. Water is mentioned a total of 722 times in the Bible. Faith, hope, prayer and worship appear less than water.
As I sat on the cabin deck under the spell of the hypnotizing spring, I thought about spiritual waters. Specifically, I examined my spiritual waters. With school starting, it is time for me to consider my spiritual life. A quarterly review helps me breathe new life into living my faith.
Jesus tells us in John 7:38 that we can go to him if we are thirsty. When we review our spiritual life, it is helpful to consider what we are thirsty for and what we may be trying to do on our own. Asking myself what I am not bringing to Jesus always is challenging. Surrendering to God is like peeling an onion for me. I learn about layers I have not given to God wholly or at all, most often unconsciously.
Jesus instructs us about living water, saying, “Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow within them.” By the grace of Jesus, we receive rivers of living water that serve us as a source of continual refreshment and renewal.
“Whoever believes in me” indicates that our action is required. We need to accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior. We are to drink the living water of Jesus. We need to receive the gift Jesus offers. I ask myself if I am doing my part to drink the living water. Am I receiving the gift Jesus is offering, or am I leaving parts of it on the table?
Jesus describes the Holy Spirit when he speaks of the rivers of living water flowing within believers. I ask myself if I am encouraging the abundance and vitality of the living water to flow within me and my life. Or am I controlling the living water so I have a spurt of the Holy Spirit now and then, being content to let the living water trickle into my life?
As a seasoned Christian, these questions are necessary for continued spiritual growth. Walking with Jesus is a destination only when we reach eternal life. In the meantime, walking with Jesus is a journey that calls for a GPS of asking ourselves hard questions. God bless us all. Amen.
— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield