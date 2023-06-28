bible

We have two dogs. Part of my chores is to pick up after them. I am a little frugal when it comes to throwing away a grocery bag unless it has been nearly filled. In the winter months, I figure I can keep filling the same bag because everything is frozen and doesn’t get so smelly. At the end of the week when the garbage pickup comes by, I throw away just one bag that is full. During the week, I place the bag by the back garage door. My wife thinks this is disgusting and will say, “Just get rid of it!”

A new missionary was just arriving to his new place of ministry in an African country. Prior to traveling he had caught a cold and was congested. As he was deboarding the airplane, walking down the stairway onto the tarmac, he had to blow his nose. So, he simply pulled out his handkerchief and blew his nose and promptly put the handkerchief back into his back pocket. He noticed that all the national flight personnel began looking at him in a very inquisitive way. They were no doubt wondering why this American was “saving” his “snot.” In their minds they were thinking, “Just get rid of it!”

— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.

