We have two dogs. Part of my chores is to pick up after them. I am a little frugal when it comes to throwing away a grocery bag unless it has been nearly filled. In the winter months, I figure I can keep filling the same bag because everything is frozen and doesn’t get so smelly. At the end of the week when the garbage pickup comes by, I throw away just one bag that is full. During the week, I place the bag by the back garage door. My wife thinks this is disgusting and will say, “Just get rid of it!”
A new missionary was just arriving to his new place of ministry in an African country. Prior to traveling he had caught a cold and was congested. As he was deboarding the airplane, walking down the stairway onto the tarmac, he had to blow his nose. So, he simply pulled out his handkerchief and blew his nose and promptly put the handkerchief back into his back pocket. He noticed that all the national flight personnel began looking at him in a very inquisitive way. They were no doubt wondering why this American was “saving” his “snot.” In their minds they were thinking, “Just get rid of it!”
In Colossians 3:8, the Apostle Paul writes about “getting rid of” things. In the passage just before this verse, he mentions numerous sins that we are to eliminate from our lives. In verse 8, he specifically says, “But now is the time to get rid of anger, rage, malicious behavior, slander, and dirty language.”
These things are an abomination to God and have no place in our lives. His command is to “Just get rid of it!”
Because I love my wife and I want to honor her, I have decided not to save the grocery bag by the back door. I just get rid of it and use a new bag each time I pick up after the dogs.
Because we love God and want to honor him, we must get rid of things in our lives that are displeasing to Him.
1 John 1:9 instructs us on how to get rid of these things. But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness.
Now is the time for us to do some housecleaning in our lives and hearts by getting rid of any inappropriate, smelly stuff that we have been keeping around. Do what it says to do in 1 John 1:9 and experience God’s thorough cleansing.
— Jeff Garland is Care and Spanish Ministries pastor at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield.