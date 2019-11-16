I read George Orwell’s “1984’ the first time in the early Seventies. I was 18 years old and read the book in a college class, where we also studied Marshall McLuhan. Little did I imagine how many times Orwell’s “Big Brother” and McLuhan’s “The medium is the message.” would be topics of interest over the years to come.
I recently submerged myself in three Orwellian experiences. I saw the Aquila Theater from New York perform a stage adaptation of “1984” written by Michael Gene Sullivan. The play took place in a prison cell amid physical and psychological torture designed to bring Winston Smith, an employee of the Ministry of Truth, who strayed from supporting the totalitarian regime, back into compliance of loving Big Brother.
After the play, I read D. J.Taylor’s new book, “On Nineteen Eighty-Four.” The book is a
biography of Orwell as well as an examination of the echo “1984” reverberates in our language, politics and society. Orwell wrote “1984” as a warning about how human nature can be manipulated towards evil. Orwell admonished “Don’t let it happen. It depends on you.”
I also read “1984” for the second time, doing so at the age of 65. With aging has come a
compulsion to see everything from major life experiences to chewing gum within a religious, spiritual framework. “1984” is ripe for someone to write a major religious analysis!
The line from “1984” that captures me at full-throttle is, “It was his life, his death and his
resurrection.” Alas, for Winston Smith, the “it” is gin. Gin plays a role throughout the book just as alcohol plays a role in our family systems and society. We have our own “it” whether or not we are aware of how our “it” impacts our life, our death and our resurrection.
As believers, we strive for our “it” to be God. We strive because the path of walking a religious life, death and resurrection is full of ups and downs, twists and turns. Sometimes we are called to pick ourselves up from the depths of woe and evil and begin again to walk the path of a spiritual life, death and resurrection.
God is omnipresent regardless of where we find ourselves. God is full of love, grace and hope. Romans 15:13 reminds us to trust God, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” We are in desperate need of God’s overflowing hope today as we learn to live as global citizens in a multicultural world.
In “1984,” Winston Smith writes in his illicit diary “if there is hope, it lies with the proles . . . “ The proles are the everyday ordinary people. Jesus is a big fan of everyday ordinary people as he chooses his disciples and teaches his message. Jesus calls us, ordinary people, to spread the joy and peace of the God of hope so we may all walk with God in our life, our death and our resurrection. Amen.