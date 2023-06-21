Liturgically, we are in the season of Pentecost, shifting from Eastertide on Pentecost Sunday, May 26. The date of Pentecost depends on when Easter comes, as Pentecost is 50 days after the resurrection of Jesus and 10 days after Jesus’ ascension into heaven. Pentecost is a Christian observance of when the Holy Spirit came to the disciples. Pentecost is considered the birth of the church.
Jesus told the disciples that they would receive the power to be his witnesses throughout all of the earth when the Holy Spirit came to them. The Holy Spirit came from heaven with the sound of a violent wind. Tongues of fire rested on heads and the disciples were filled with the Holy Spirit, enabling them to speak in other languages.
Hearing the violent wind, people from every nation, who were staying in Jerusalem, gathered. These people were mystified that each person heard the disciples speaking in their own language. They asked one another about the meaning of what was happening. Some people thought the disciples had been drinking.
Peter spoke to the crowd, assuring them that the disciples had not been drinking. He explained that the prophet Joel in the Old Testament prophesied about Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Peter continued to preach about Jesus being the Lord. By the power of the Holy Spirit, 3,000 people repented and were baptized.
I like to envision numbers in visual terms. Doing so with the number of people who repented and were baptized helps me grasp the enormity and the sheer power of the Holy Spirit. The number of people who repented and were baptized was almost the size of half of Litchfield’s population. Imagining half of Litchfield’s population being baptized in Lake Ripley brings me to my knees. May we never doubt what the Holy Spirit can do.
We can ask the Holy Spirit into our lives, to dwell within us and guide our thoughts, actions, and beliefs. The Holy Spirit convicts us of sin and leads us to repentance. Our lives are transformed as the Holy Spirit helps us to live more like Jesus. The fruit of the Holy Spirit in our lives includes love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, attributes we need to be more like Jesus.
Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we can serve as witnesses for Jesus, going forth to share the Gospel. May it be so. Amen.
— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.