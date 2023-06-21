bible

 Courtesy photo Ryk Neethling www.flikr.com

Liturgically, we are in the season of Pentecost, shifting from Eastertide on Pentecost Sunday, May 26. The date of Pentecost depends on when Easter comes, as Pentecost is 50 days after the resurrection of Jesus and 10 days after Jesus’ ascension into heaven. Pentecost is a Christian observance of when the Holy Spirit came to the disciples. Pentecost is considered the birth of the church.

Jesus told the disciples that they would receive the power to be his witnesses throughout all of the earth when the Holy Spirit came to them. The Holy Spirit came from heaven with the sound of a violent wind. Tongues of fire rested on heads and the disciples were filled with the Holy Spirit, enabling them to speak in other languages.

— Judy Holmes is an elder and lay pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield.

