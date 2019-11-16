Recently I was surfing channels and I came across an episode of NCIS Los Angeles that caught my attention. It is not a show that I normally watch. Nor is it a show that I recommend. But this particular episode caught my attention because two of its main characters were struggling to find peace. They had both been tortured in the previous episode and they had to work through this to move forward in their lives. They found time away and the support of good friends to be healing.
Most of us will never experience this level of brutality, but we do go through times of great stress, anxiety and fear. It could be issues of health, ours or that of a loved one. It could be relational, the breakdown of trust with someone significant or the loss of a connection. It could be work related, with either too much or too little. It could be financial, not able to meet basic expenses or a large bill comes unexpected.
We can meet these challenges in ways similar to the characters in the TV show. Some distance from the stress, anxiety and fear can help. It does not help to run from it. It does not help to avoid it. But getting away from it for a brief time can bring a different perspective and a renewed energy for tackling the problem. People, family and good friends, are also important in facing these challenges. They may be able to help with the functional realities. They are present with us in the midst of the struggle. The part that the show left out, as most do, is the importance of faith. Faith brings an awareness of God’s unconditional love and presence. Faith brings the hope of tomorrow. Faith has carried many through the dark times. Faith can be a part of what carries us through dark times.
Sometimes a TV show touches on the deeper themes of life. This particular show reminded me of the resources we have for our darkest days. Please remember that which is often left out in the media, God’s love and presence can also help to carry us through tough times.
Shalom.