There are many lessons we learn in life from our childhood. Some of them stick with us well, while others we struggle with.
We teach our children that they need to “Ask,” yet as adults we don’t do it ourselves. We struggle with it and you know that is the truth.
Men don’t ask because of their pride. We don’t want to humble ourselves because we don’t want to look weak. Ladies don’t like to ask in fear they might not like the response they will get. Both men and women don’t like to ask in fear of what others might say in the community or their friends.
Yet we teach our very young that they need to ask. We all have heard it said, “no question is a dumb question; unless you know the answer.” But if we don’t understand, isn’t it best that we ask? In the book of James, it says this:
“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. 6 But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. 7 That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord. 8 Such a person is double-minded and unstable in all they do.” (James 1:5-8)
I wonder how many times God sits on His throne and sees our heart and struggles and says, “if they only would ask”?
When we do ask of God there is one thing that is required. We would believe and not doubt. If we Ask of God, we Ask in Faith knowing that He can and Will do something according to His plan and His will. The one who asks in doubt will receive nothing.
We need to Ask of God and ask of God in Faith. Faith and Trust go together. When we spend time with God and Ask of God, we begin to know Him better. Remember God is not Santa Claus, God is not a menu at a fast food restaurant, He is our heavenly Father. He wants to give you good things because He wants to, not because He has to.
We need to humble ourselves, look beyond our pride and concerns of what others think and say. Some may not be asking of God because they feel they are a failure if they do. You are not a failure in God’s eyes. Let’s start knowing our Heavenly Father better. Let’s start seeing what He is wanting to reveal and show us. Let’s start seeing God’s Believers work and operate in His gifts that He has given us.
James 4:2b I think says it best.
“You do not have because you do not ask God.” (James 4:2b)