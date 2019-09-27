A sign in the window of a Marshall, Michigan, ice cream parlor read: "Notice: If You Are Grouchy, Irritable, or Just Plan Mean, There Will Be a $10.00 Charge for Putting Up with You."
Now that is kind of cute, but it does point out the fact that the attitudes we display each day do affect other people. So what attitudes have you and I displayed so far today? Have we been mostly positive or negative in our dealings with others this week? As you consider these questions let me share a story.
In the summer of 2015, David Brandon of Grand Rapids, Michigan, says a group from his church was sobered by what they saw in Mathare, one of the slums in Nairobi, Kenya. His ission group visited a school with dirt floors, rusting metal walls, and splintered wooden benches. But against that extremely humble backdrop, one person stood out for Brandon's group. her name was BRILLIANT, and as Brandon says, "the name could have fit her better." She was an elementary school teacher at the school, and she possessed joy and determination that stood in stark contrast to her setting. Always dressed in colorful clothing, her appearance and the attitude with which she instructed and encouraged the children was stunning.
Jesus once said, "You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid. Nor do men light a lamp and put it under a bushel, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven." Matthew 5:14-16.
The Apostle Paul adds this in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: "Rejoice always, pray constantly, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."
The fact is the attitudes you and I display, through our words and actions each day, do affect other people. Now we may be tempted to say, "Why should I care?" I see at least three good reasons for caring. No. 1, Jesus clearly says that caring for others is the best way to live our lives. Jesus has proven to be a worthy example to follow for many people over the past 2,000 years. No. 2, At a very practical level, caring for others has provided the framework by which societies have remained civil for millenia. No. 3, Showing care and concern ultimately benefits us as much as it benefits others.
Why not demonstrate for others by displaying a positive attitude today? I guarantee you'll be glad you did!