As the years go by, I get more and more forgetful. And as a dear friend, Arlyce, would always say to me when I complained about this fact, “It’ll get worse.” It continues to get worse. And there are many of us experiencing this truth. It amazes me how quickly I can forget things.
In 1885, the German psychologist Hermann Ebbinghaus published his research on what is often referred to as “The Forgetting Curve.” It shows that our minds forget newly acquired information at an exponential rate. We forget new information at a very fast rate right away and then the rate of forgetting slows over time. The forgetting curve almost levels off one day after we’ve learned the new information.
Most of us, even when younger, can only remember a fraction of what our brains take in. It can be frustrating. But there is a reason that most of us forget so much. We would be unable to function if we remembered every detail of every day. The brain sorts and prioritizes what we do remember. There are exceptions, savants with photographic memories. But for the rest of us, we will keep forgetting so our minds do not become overwhelmed.
So if most of what we hear is forgotten by the next day, what does this say about our worship experience? How many of us can remember details of this week’s sermon? How about which Gospel reading was read? Was there a theme of the day? If we don’t remember these details, what is the point of even attending a worship service? The point is the accumulative effects of worshiping regularly. It is the act of worship, not the particulars of worship, that matters. Our character, our empathy, our perspective on life, our spiritual growth are shaped by more than the details we remember from a particular worship service.
All is not forgotten however. The hymns, the music; they stay with us much longer. And the theology of the hymns brings God’s word to our mind even if we don’t remember the words of Sunday’s sermons. Beyond that, research has shown that the brain’s musical pathways can remain in dementia patients even when Alzheimers or a stroke take away their words and memories.
Ideally, we leave worship and discuss the high points of the message. That allows us to retain the meat of the gospel a little longer. But even if that is not part of your experience, then just being in a spiritual community on Sunday morning and soaking in the spirit of the place and the fellowship we share can fill your hearts and minds with the grace and peace of God.