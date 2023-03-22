The week of March 21-27 is National Agriculture Week. Our great state of Minnesota has a perfect blend of ways to enjoy the outdoors, great communities, career opportunities and economic growth. One of the primary areas that Minnesota gains significant value is in agriculture.
This begins with the work of the American farmer who has evolved to become a professional in the area of producing commodities while using the latest in conservation and technology tools. We can acknowledge the hundreds of other career paths from veterinary, finance, engineering, manufacturing, processing, research, agronomy to education. But how does Minnesota agriculture stack up to other states?
- Minnesota is clearly a production leader when we compare ourselves to other ag production areas. Minnesota ranks No. 7 in total value of agricultural production nationwide with a whopping $21.3 billion dollars of production annually.
- When we look at our Minnesota grown crops, here is how we compare the $12.9 billion of total production to other states:
- No. 1 in Sugar Beets, Oats, wild rice and red Kidney Beans
- No. 2 in sweetcorn and green peas
- No. 3 in soybeans, dry beans and sunflower
- No. 4 in corn and canola
- No. 7 in barley
- No. 9 in wheat, potatoes and snap beans
When we look at Minnesota grown livestock here is our ranking nationwide:
- No. 7 in total livestock cash receipts 8.4 billion dollars of production
- No. 1 in turkeys
- No. 2 in hogs
- No. 6 in red meat, cheese and honey production
- No. 7 in milk production
- No. 8 in cattle on feed
The overall impact of Minnesota’s agricultural production, processing and forestry generates nearly $106 billion annually in economic impact to our state and supports almost 400,000 jobs. Minnesota is a leader when it comes to ag export value. Agricultural exports equal more than $7 billion annually and make up more than one-third of our state’s merchandise exports. Ag commodities exported from Minnesota farms are soybeans, corn, pork, dairy, wheat, beef and poultry products. Our leading trade partners that receive these commodities are China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Columbia, Netherlands and many others.
We can continue to find many more reasons to highlight our success in agriculture. Minnesota is also home to a very active railroad system and barge terminals on Lake Superior and the Mississippi River. Minnesota has 18 ethanol plants that produce 1 billion gallons of ethanol annually as a renewable fuel source using locally produced corn. Minnesota also prides itself in an extensive university system that devotes itself to education and research in agriculture. High School ag programs and technical college ag programs flourish as careers in agriculture are in high demand. Minnesota is also home to Global agricultural companies: CHS, Cargill, land O lakes, Jennie-O, Hormel and General Mills. Rural communities and Greater Minnesota depend on agriculture for continued growth and stability.
Maintaining our leading role in Agriculture depends on several factors.
- Investing in our rural communities to make sure that they have adequate schools and healthcare;
- Investing in infrastructure needs- not only in road and bridges but water and power, as well;
- Advancing technology as business centers grow and fast internet connections are needed;
- *Creating opportunities for residents to enjoy their rural communities and take pride in where they live;
- Making sure that over regulation does not limit production and trade policies must remain strong.
However, with all of this considered, here is the shocking news we need to be concerned about: Recently, the USDA released its trade estimates and delivered shocking news about our nation’s food security. For the first time ever, our country is headed into a net trade deficient on agricultural products. Our imports are projected to be $199 billion and our exports at $184 billion. We have been trending toward this inversion for many years. The days of using our powerful agricultural production to settle global disputes has come to an end. There are many factors affecting this, and it is one set of data. However we need to think about our land use, waste stream, resources and policies just to name a few, while taking a little time to at least think about it.
As long as there is a crop to harvest, livestock to care for, people who want to eat, and strong rural communities, Minnesota agriculture will stay strong while providing billions of dollars to our state’s economy while providing career opportunities for thousands in our state. Celebrate National Agriculture Week and recognize one of the greatest strengths of the state of Minnesota.
— Paul Wright is a McLeod County commissioner and a Lynn Township dairy and crop farmer.