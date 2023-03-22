Preparing for spring
The week of March 21-27 is National Agriculture Week. Our great state of Minnesota has a perfect blend of ways to enjoy the outdoors, great communities, career opportunities and economic growth. One of the primary areas that Minnesota gains significant value is in agriculture.

This begins with the work of the American farmer who has evolved to become a professional in the area of producing commodities while using the latest in conservation and technology tools. We can acknowledge the hundreds of other career paths from veterinary, finance, engineering, manufacturing, processing, research, agronomy to education. But how does Minnesota agriculture stack up to other states?

— Paul Wright is a McLeod County commissioner and a Lynn Township dairy and crop farmer.

