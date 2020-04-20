I have almost never been isolated in my home ... except when Hurricane Sandy hit Manhattan when I still lived there. But that was only for four days. This is way, way different. It’s been weeks alone and more weeks to come while I ramble around my house.
I get out to the supermarket and the gas station and the occasional “window talk” with my sister Myrna at the Dassel Nursing Home. But mostly, I am in solitary confinement.
I have found there is a silver lining to this solitary existence. I’m getting some jobs done that I have avoided or that I never noticed needed doing.
Now, I pay close attention to my home. Very close. The other day I focused on my toaster. It had fingerprints on it!! So, of course, that was the project for that morning. I soaped it up, rinsed it off, and shook out the crumbs. It is in perfect condition now. I have done that in the past but never with such enthusiasm. And pride in my accomplishment. That called for a nice lie down with a book and a glass of pop.
I took to rummaging through my cupboards and I found a white covered soup tureen that had to be at least 80 years old, maybe more. It was my grandmother’s; probably dating back to when she moved into this house in 1914. I kept it in memory of her and once or twice I used it for mashed potatoes. This time I examined it closely.
I notice it was stained light beige in a few places. Old age, I figured. But then, I thought, I wonder if a good bleaching with Clorox would get rid of that stain. I poured some bleach and water into the tureen and let it sit for several hours. When I poured the mixture out, the stains were gone. All those years, I thought I had evidence of the tureen’s antiquity when all it was was a simple case of not cleaning it thoroughly. I would never have known that if I hadn’t be cooped up alone here.
And another thing: My medicine cabinet needs a good organizing. That remedy for diarrhea my travel agent told me to buy five years ago for my trip to Mexico – and never needed — is probably out of date by now. And who needs six packaged and never used tooth brushes? Stuff piles up when you aren’t paying attention. I am now paying attention.
So, you see, this time spent in intimate closeness with my home can be beneficial. They say a clean, spare home is good for your health.
To get outside for a bit, I did a good deed. And still practiced social distancing. I grabbed a big butcher knife and a claw-like garden hand tool and took myself off to the cemetery.
I intended to clear the grass away from my parents’ gravestone. I had been meaning to do that for a long time. The lawn had grown over a large part of the stone. So there I was at 7:30 a.m. hacking at the grass with my butcher knife and my claw tool. It was a foggy morning. Very quiet. Mysterious. A car drove by, very slowly. I wondered what the driver made of this white haired lady on her knees hacking at the grass with a big butcher knife on a foggy morning in April. Then, again, what was that driver doing out at the cemetery at such an early hour? I guess neither of us will ever know what the other one was doing. The reason I was up that early was that I had stopped at Family Fare during the time for seniors to shop. As long as I was up and about, I figured I might as well go out to the cemetery and hack away at the grass.
In my solitude, I reached out to friends by phone. I asked Mary in France what she was doing to occupy herself at home. She said she was finding it urgent to do some odd jobs in rather odd ways. “I found myself on my knees scrubbing my shower floor with a tooth brush,” she said, “I’ve never done anything like that in my life.” It was a compulsion she could not resist. Either that, or she’s stir crazy ... also possible.
I talked to another friend in Litchfield (she wishes to remain anonymous for obvious reasons). She was staring into space at her kitchen table when her eyes lighted on her microwave. “That thing needs a cleaning,” she said to herself. And she was off. She put a bowl of vinegar in the microwave and heated it up. Then, she scrubbed and cleaned until all the gook was gone.
“It worked,” she told me triumphantly, “that thing has never been so clean. I had no idea it was THAT filthy.” Her next job: Ripping wall paper off her entry wall. Super housekeeper or stir crazy? Could go either way.
The other day I made my own birdbath. I saw a big fat robin drinking from the snowmelt on a TV tray I had on my lawn. Eureka. I’ll provide a birdbath. So, I took a cake tin, filled it with water and set on the TV tray.
In what seemed seconds, not one, but two robins were drinking out of it. They left some souvenirs behind so next day I put newspapers under the cake tin. The papers did not spook the robins. And now my clean up is easier. We are all happy. I think they are going together. One is much bigger and brighter red; I figure that’s the male. I also noticed some black capped chickadees flying about. They don’t drink from the cake tin; maybe they’re afraid of those big robins.
My house is looking nicer and cleaner every day. I will be ready when we can have people over again. Until then, we can sit outside – socially distanced – and watch the robins bathe.