The Minnesota Department of Education is wrapping up the decennial review of the social studies standards. The third revision was published in November of this year. The standards can be printed on four pages, while there are about 400 lines of benchmarks on a spreadsheet.
Currently there are four strands in social studies: geography, economics, U.S. history and world history. The proposed revision will add a fifth, ethnic studies. The total number of hours in a public-school career is capped. No more hours can be added, therefore if curriculum is added something must be dropped. In the case of social studies, extreme care must be taken to not lose the critical core of knowledge needed to be a successful citizen.
I am currently conducting a line-by-line review of the standards and benchmarks. The benchmarks are the more detailed statements of educational intent that underlie the standards and will be used by school districts to develop curriculum. Ironically, the review deadline for the benchmarks is a month earlier (Dec 14) than for the standards (Jan 14), placing the cart before the horse.
I have made three passes so far through the benchmarks and offer the following observations:
1. My initial reaction was to ask if the benchmarks were written by Howard Zinn. The “woke” narrative leaks into many of the standards and benchmarks betraying the thought process of the writers. At the public middle and high school levels many of the benchmarks might be topics for post-secondary education. I wish the students were ready for this level of engagement, but I don’t think so given my conversations with area high schoolers.
2. One of the benchmark code numbers reads as follows: “Migration, imperialism and inequality.” In my opinion using this as a title exposes the benchmark writer’s bias and outlook. If the writer’s focus is based on imperialism and inequality as precepts, is the writer capable of seeing the entire pie versus just a slice? This bias is pervasive throughout the benchmarks.
3. Many of the benchmarks are limited to discussion of events from a narrow set of viewpoints. Example: Code 9.4.19.10 US4 says, “Identify and analyze Mexican, Asian, African American, and/or indigenous perspectives on the Mexican War, the Louisiana Purchase, Texas, the Gold Rush, trans-continental railroad and/or other U.S. territorial acquisition strategies.” There are no other benchmarks that broaden the discussion over the need to tie the country together via the railroad, or Napoleon’s need for money and his loss of an entire army in Haiti, leading to the sale of Louisiana. The view of the majority population is not part of the benchmark, missing an educational opportunity.
4. Several benchmarks are duplicative. Different sections, written by different authors, refer to similar topics in the same time frame. These can be tightened up to reduce duplication and open time for other topics.
5. Our government is based on the lessons learned over 2,300 years of hard experience, from Plato to NATO, resulting in a liberal democratic republic. In my opinion MDE’s effort to revise the standards and benchmarks is definitively not providing Minnesota students the education needed to make them effective citizens prepared to participate as functioning members of society. Key elements of western civilization are missing (not to be considered a complete list):
- Reformation (causes and impacts); no mention
- Feudalism (what caused it, and why did it end); mentioned once in conjunction with religion and slavery
- Mercantilism (what was it, what impacts on economic and social development); no mention
- Vikings (traders and/or raiders); no mention
- Voyages of discovery (who, when, impacts); no mention
- Great Depression (causes and impacts); one benchmark
- Industrialization (impacts on working people); no mention
- Ancient Greece (initial signs of democracy); no mention
- Rome (legacy of law); no mention
- Mayflower Compact (first real constitution); no mention
- Pilgrims (religious persecution); no mention
- Plymouth (why New England and impacts); no mention
- Jamestown (Initial settlement, and impacts); no mention
- Washington / Jefferson / Lincoln / Franklin (founding fathers); no mention
- France; no mention of their role in the American revolution
- Enlightenment (impacts and legacy); no mention
- Federalism (what is it and why important); one mention in high school section
- Renaissance (legacy that impacts us today); one mention
- Taxes (methods and impacts); mentioned once in third grade and once in high school
There is an issue of balance in the benchmarks. While key items from the canon of western civilization are not mentioned at all, or very faintly, there are 42 mentions of indigenous people. Minority heritages must be included, but to the exclusion of key issues of our heritage of western civilization makes no sense. The team assembled to revise the social studies standards missed an opportunity to include increased indigenous and BIPOC content while maintaining the key concepts students need to understand, appreciate, and support their governmental system and social compact. There is a distinct lack of balance. The pendulum has swung too far. The social studies revisions, as proposed, are either a tragedy or perhaps even a travesty.
Taken as a whole, the standards and benchmarks emphasize items that divide us. Wouldn’t it be better to recognize the reality of history AND to study the values and core ideas that we hold as common values, those that bind us together as a people and nation?