Pencil and pad
Getty Images

Everyone loves a well-told story. Storytelling is the connection that bonds humanity and communities such as our own. It is how we learn what’s going on in our schools, at City Hall, on Main Street, and on our athletic fields.

At the Crow River Media, we take our duty to tell stories of our communities seriously. Our reporters are committed to fairness and accuracy. But today’s shortage of college journalism graduates doesn’t allow us to tell all the stories we want to share. So we’re turning to our readers for help. We’re asking people such as yourself to help us report the news. And we’ll give you the formal training to do it, and then pay you for those stories. One more bonus: You’ll have a front-row seat to our community’s most interesting people, events and trends.

