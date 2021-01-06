When we write editorials criticizing lawmakers, we typically invite those officials to write responses and then leave it for readers to decide on their own. Following responses to our Dec. 16 editorial from Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen and Sen. Scott Newman, however, we felt more dialogue on this issue was necessary.
Our original editorial criticized Gruenhagen for joining a handful of Republican lawmakers who sought to disenfranchise 3.2 million Minnesotans by asking the Supreme Court to nullify our state’s presidential election results and give themselves — state lawmakers — the power to delegate our state’s electors.
Gruenhagen’s response was in the Dec. 30 issue of the Independent Review, and Newman’s response was in the Jan. 6 issue. While both defended Republicans’ attempted power grab, neither provided evidence to justify such an extreme action.
Gruenhagen began his letter complaining that we exposed his actions in an editorial. Newspapers have used this platform to keep elected officials in check since before the First Amendment was written, and it is an acceptable response when a lawmaker uses his taxpayer-funded platform to express his unsubstantiated opinions.
As “proof” of election fraud, Gruenhagen pointed to reporting done by various news outlets. Two of the outlets he suggested — Fox News and Newsmax — have since aired segments rebutting their own claims of widespread voter fraud. If these networks can’t stand by their own reporting, Gruenhagen should not use them as justification to take away our votes.
Newman did not attempt to provide evidence in his response. He admitted that the Texas attorney general did not have “the evidence necessary to prove his case” to the Supreme Court. He also argued that legislators have a right to have access to courts, and that voter integrity is an important issue, two facts which the Independent Review has never disputed.
To be clear, our stance is that legislators should require a high standard of proof before attempting to annul elections through the courts. Newman writes that this stance is “liberal." We don’t find it particularly liberal, as conservatives around the country have taken a similar stance, including those in government bodies and courtrooms. Perhaps Newman missed our point?
Both men encouraged their constituents to read the letter state Republicans sent to the Texas attorney general seeking to have millions of votes thrown out by the Supreme Court. We agree, you should read it, and we’ve posted it with the online version of this editorial on our website.
What you won’t find in the letter is proof of fraud, or even accusations of fraud. In fact the word “fraud” does not appear in the letter.
What is in the letter is just what we wrote in our Dec. 16 editorial. Republicans objected to changes made for absentee ballots, such as waiving the need for a witness signature. Those changes were made following lawsuits against the state from the League of Women Voters of Minnesota Education Fund and the Minnesota Alliance For Retired Americans Educational Fund, who argued that such requirements could be detrimental to public health during a pandemic.
Objections to these changes are a weak justification for nullifying our votes. As Newman accurately wrote in his letter, every person has the right to file grievances against the government and have access to the courts, and “If that means using the judicial branch to review the election process, a constitutional right has been correctly exercised.”
The senator concludes his letter with a warning that if massive election fraud is discovered, elected officials who were complicit will be held accountable by voters. But if no widespread fraud is found, how should voters respond to elected officials who attempted to disenfranchise them based on misinformation?