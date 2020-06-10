“To err is human,” as english poet Alexander Pope wrote.
It’s an unfortunate part of our lives. None of us is perfect.
When the media makes a mistake, such as a newspaper printing incorrect information, a correction should be printed. Such was the case this past weekend when the Star Tribune published a story about assisted living facilities and attributed several COVID-19 deaths to a business in Hutchinson.
To be crystal clear, as of June 10, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in McLeod County, let alone at an assisted living facility in Hutchinson. Unfortunately, the writer mistakenly used the incorrect data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website. To our knowledge, that mistaken has been corrected.
Following the misprint, workers at the local facility were understandably upset. McLeod County residents and health care workers deserve a great deal of credit for keeping people safe during the pandemic. They have our sincere gratitude.
The Independent Review is not affiliated with the Star Tribune in any way, but we would bet the writer of that article was upset too. No respectable journalist is happy when they make a mistake. The media relies on its credibility and public trust, and mistakes such as this deteriorate some of that trust.
Unfortunately, the Star Tribune’s error served to inflame and confirm a prevalent conspiracy that has been deteriorating some of that public trust since the pandemic started. There is a belief that the media has an interest in using the pandemic to spread fear. Anyone who understands the media and newspaper industries, however, knows this makes no sense.
Like most industries, the media has been pummeled by the economic effects of COVID-19. It’s pretty simple: when businesses are struggling, they cut advertising. When advertising revenue is down, institutions such as newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters struggle.
Nationwide, newspapers have lost as much as 50 percent of advertising revenue since the pandemic started. So while readership is up as people search for reliable, local sources during these tumultuous times, many media outlets are facing layoffs, furloughs, cutbacks and closures. Why would the media slit our own throats by overhyping the pandemic?
Critics will say it’s because the media is biased and has it out for President Donald Trump, but they're letting their own prejudice toward the media cloud reason. Why would people sacrifice their livelihoods and security for a political vendetta?
If economic reasons aren’t enough, what about all the other human reasons people in the media have for wanting the pandemic to end as much as anyone? We like eating out at restaurants and supporting local businesses. We miss attending in-person worship services with our faith families. We like going to baseball games and concerts. We have young children we want to take to aquatic centers and splash pads and parades. We have students who have been home during months of distance learning. We have loved ones we haven’t been able to see or hug because of quarantine guidelines. The affects of the virus have been far more impactful on our lives than any issue from the White House.
We all make mistakes, and when it happens, we should be humble enough to admit our error.
And when others err against us, we should be humble enough to accept their apology and not assume there is a sinister motive.