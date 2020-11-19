We’ve come a long way since February and March, when COVID-19 became a part of our everyday world.
It’s been months since we’ve truly felt normal, but we urge everyone to stay the course and continue to help your family, friends, neighbors, coworkers and members of your community through the pandemic.
There will be a time when we can safely gather, hug our loved ones, and travel without the kind of concern we now have about COVID-19.
But that time is not now.
Instead, it’s time to do all we can to keep our schools and businesses open. And all we can do is do what we know will help: Wear a mask around others, stay physically distant, and wash your hands.
Those three steps require pretty simple actions, really, with not a lot of effort, but will have a big impact in the lives of people here locally.
Asking people to do those three things is not an attempt to violate any rights that we as a democracy should be able to trust.
Instead, asking people to take those steps should be seen in the same light as when Americans were asked to make sacrifices for the greater good during World War II. That’s when a system of rationing — limiting the amount of certain goods that a person could purchase — was put in place because those items were needed more for the war effort.
That’s just one example of Americans stepping up to the plate and doing what was necessary for not just themselves and their families, but for the larger good of the larger community around them: their street, their neighborhood, their city, their county, their state, their nation, and their world.
The pandemic may not be a war, but it certainly has affected the same numbers of people. Keeping our kids at classrooms in schools and customers inside local business and restaurants should be everyone’s responsibility.
We can end the pandemic’s influence and control over our lives by doing the right thing, by living up to our responsibilities as members of the community by masking up, staying physically distant and washing our hands.