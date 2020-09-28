To assist in creating an informed electorate, this week’s Independent Review offers responses to questions we posed to Litchfield School Board candidates who will be on the ballot Nov. 3.
We actually started the process last week when we ran responses to questions from candidates in the Minnesota Senate District 18 race — incumbent Sen. Scott Newman and challenger Chad Tschimperle. In the next few weeks, we also will have candidate question-and-answer sessions with Litchfield City Council and Meeker County Board candidates, as well as U.S. Congress Seventh District candidates.
We do some form of candidate exploration every election season. We see our questionnaires as a chance for voters to find out some basics about the candidates and their ideas about why they are running. That’s why we asked readers a few weeks ago to submit ideas for questions to us that we might pose to candidates in various races. And we received some questions that we used, for which we’re grateful.
The general election offers voters a chance to exercise their right to decide who will set the path for the future. Americans have fought and died for this precious right, and not exercising it is a dishonor to those who have sacrificed for this freedom.
At all levels of government, elected officials spend your money. It only makes sense to know about the people who could be making the decisions on how that money is spent.
The names on the ballot are the people who want to make decisions that will impact all of us in varying ways into the future. Casting a vote for the people who share and will best represent your views, values and ideas is a way to help guide the future.
We believe you will find value in the coverage we provide. It is likely to be the most extensive look at candidates, especially in local races, that you are likely to find from any media source.
But we hope you do not stop at the Independent Review’s coverage. There will be other opportunities to learn about candidates, including a school board candidate forum organized by the Litchfield Education Association that’s being planned for Tuesday, Oct. 27. We will share more information about that forum and others that might come up as it becomes available.
In addition, many candidates now have websites or Facebook pages that offer their views and positions on issues. And many candidates’ phone numbers are listed in the candidate filings listing on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. If you want to know something specific, pick up the phone and call them. Find out where they stand on the issues important to you before you cast your vote.
If you are not sure what offices are up for election, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, which officers a lot information about elections and voting, as well as a way to submit your address to find out just what will be on your ballot. See https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot/
And hats off to all candidates who have tossed their hats into the ring. Seeking elected office takes courage, and is an honorable offer to serve the community. And we thank those candidates who participated in our questionnaires. It took time and effort and is a great start to introducing themselves to voters.
Make sure you take the opportunity to find out which candidates best represents your values, views and ideas for the future. And then decide how you will vote: in person at a polling place Nov. 3 or by absentee voting, which already is underway.