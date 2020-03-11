Can you feel it? The anticipation building up toward November.
It may have taken a couple months for some people, but after last week’s presidential primary vote in Minnesota, it definitely feels like election season to us.
Some would argue caucus night in February was when election season started for them, and that would certainly make sense. Caucuses are an important function of political parties and grassroots politics. Ideas that begin in small towns such as Hutchinson or Litchfield can make their way through the chain of conventions and become part of state and even national platforms. It’s one of the ways a single, small voice can make an enormous impact in our form of government.
But let’s be honest, few people participate in caucuses. While many of us like to consider ourselves politically savvy and “plugged in” to the issues of our day, most don’t have the desire to participate in the hyper political activities of caucuses. We need not look further than Hutchinson’s own GOP and DFL caucuses, at which approximately 100 people combined participated. Compared to 2016, when about 372 people participated in the GOP caucus and 325 in the DFL caucus, that’s a significant drop.
The same was true in Litchfield where about 100 combined people attended GOP and DFL caucuses this year, compared to about 253 Republicans and 186 Democrats in 2016.
Even the Leader’s reader poll results showed 68 percent of respondents said they were not participating in a caucus this year. So what gives? Why such a low turnout on a presidential election year? Many would rightfully point to the new presidential primary as the reason.
Until last week, 1992 was the last time Minnesota held a presidential primary vote. That means for the past six presidential election cycles, the only way for people to voice their opinion on the best candidate for president was to attend a caucus and vote in the straw poll. While there will certainly be critics who say getting rid of the straw poll in favor of a primary election hurts party politics, we say anything that leads to greater participation in the process is a good decision. And there’s no doubt this year’s primary had greater participation.
Minnesotans love to vote. In fact, Minnesota has led the country in voter turnout for the past 10 election cycles. But it’s not just because we are civic minded up here in the North Star State, it’s also because our government has made voter turnout a priority. Everything from same-day and online voter registration to early and absentee voting has been designed to increase turnout. With that goal in mind, we believe the new presidential primary also hits the mark.
According to Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office, about 885,000 people voted in the primary last week, or a statewide turnout of 21.7 percent. That’s a 177 percent increase compared to participants in the 2016 caucuses. Simon’s office also reported more than 94,000 absentee ballots requested and 66,000 received by Feb. 28. So Minnesotans who couldn’t make it to the polls on primary day or didn’t want the hassle have no excuse for not voting.
We think anything that encourages more people to participate in the political process is a step in the right direction, and we hope the presidential primary continues to be a part of Minnesota’s election cycle every four year. But we have another suggestion for Secretary Simon and state legislators ahead of the 2024 presidential primary: protect voter data.
As was noted in a previous Leader editorial, this year’s primary included a great flaw in voter privacy. To participate, voters had to select whether they wanted a GOP or DFL ballot, and from that choice their names were then put on a list given to state party members to use as they see fit. We think this is a major violation of the sanctity of the voter booth.
Simon, realizing this threat, introduced a bill that would restrict the sharing of data, classify party preference as private data and allow voters to opt out of having their data included on the party lists if they choose. We say “yes” to all three of those provisions.
If Minnesota’s elected officials are proud of the state’s high voter turnout — and they should be — we hope they’ll continue to do what’s best to foster a strong sense of civic duty in the state. Continue the presidential primary election, avoid laws that would cause undue restrictions on voters, and protect voters’ privacy in the booth.
If they do that, Minnesotans have proven they’ll show up to the polls.