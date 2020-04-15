When the Independent Review and its sister newspapers were purchased by MediaNews Group back in February, people had a lot of questions about what that would mean. Would the new ownership, which also owns the Pioneer Press, control what is published in our rural newspapers and turn them into “metro” newspapers? Would we lose the small-town feel of the Independent Review?
We understood those questions, and in a way we were glad people expressed their concerns. Change can be scary, and those concerns told us they liked the Independent Reveiw and the service we were providing. Readers like our focus on local stories that affect local people.
But as we have said about those concerns, our new owners were not looking to change the Leader’s focus, but enhance it. With our new network through MediaNews Group, we continue to provide local stories, but we now have resources we didn’t have before.
Few would have guessed that less than two months after MediaNews Group took control of our newspapers, we would see just how valuable these resources are to our reporters and readers in the midst of a worldwide health crisis.
The Independent Review during the past few weeks has published — online and in its printed pages — stories from other newspapers in the MediaNews Group network, such as the Pioneer Press. These stories have all been regarding important COVID-19 information from experts in Minnesota and around the country. We would not have had the access to these stories before our new relationship with MediaNews Group entities.
And while we are able to bring readers these important stories from great journalists around the state, that also allows us to focus our resources at the Leader on continuing our mission of stories about local people and issues — some COVID-19 related, some not.
The same great local journalism, but with better access to resources than we had before. That’s what our new relationship with the MediaNews Group network brings, and we hope our readers see the tremendous value.
Having readers see and appreciate the news we provide — whether in print or the myriad digital sources we offer, such as website and social media accounts — is important to us, of course. Yes, there’s an energy and personal reward that a reporter receives when covering an important story.
But even more importantly these days is the business proposition our publication of news present. Newspapers like the Independent Review are businesses and our product is news.
Like any business, our livelihood depends on our customers — you, the reader — seeing enough value in our product to part with your hard-earned money. We would like to think that we demonstrate that value on a daily basis, but perhaps it has never been more evident than the past month or so as the COVID-19 pandemic has grabbed the country’s attention.
Many of you are looking for dependable, local news, and many of you have turned to the Independent Review and our sister newspaper, the Hutchinson Leader. We see that in the traffic on our websites, where page views are nearly double what they were this time a year ago and new visitors — or individual readers — are up 163 percent from the same period a year ago.
We appreciate that readers find us so valuable so often. It’s gratifying to know that our coverage matters, and in return, we hope you will see the value in what we do and offer your support for that by purchasing a subscription.