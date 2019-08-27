As summer vacation days dwindle down to nothing, we swear we can hear sighs — and maybe a little cheering — from parents of school-age children, who are excited to see the school year begin.
And it’s certainly OK to be pleased that children will now have a full day of classroom activity to fill their days. But while parents celebrate this back-to-school season, we also must prepare to make it a successful year for school children.
While teachers, administrators and other school staff play an obviously large role in kids' education, parents are a child's first and most important teacher and support system. When parents are engaged in their children’s education, kids not only do better, but they have a better attitude about going to school.
The U.S. Department of Education found that what a family does is more important to a child's school success than how much money the family makes or how much education the parents have.
Parents need to become involved early and stay involved throughout the school year, the U.S. Department of Education says. By showing interest in their children’s education, parents and families can spark enthusiasm in them and lead them to a very important understanding — that learning can be enjoyable as well as rewarding and is well worth the effort required.
With students back at school, it's time to get back into the swing of learning. Here's how you can help your kids have a great year, according to the state's public school teachers union, Education Minnesota:
1. Introduce yourself to your child’s educators right away. Don’t forget to exchange contact info.
2. Set a regular time and place for homework. Make it a distraction-free zone.
3. Establish high expectations. Reward your child along the way.
4. Encourage your child to read as much as possible. Ask your child to share what she or he learned.
5. Prepare for your parent-teacher conference. Start journaling questions and observations right from the get-go.
6. Reduce that first-week anxiety. Make sure you tour the school if you already haven't.
7. Amp up the excitement. Tell stories about your own school days.
8. Come prepared. Part of the fun is back-to-school shopping. If your shopping isn't completed, don't fret over it. But don't delay it, either.
9. Arrive early – whether it’s to the bus stop or school itself.
10. Keep a sense of humor. Bumps in the road are inevitable.
Here are two more tips from the National Education Association:
- Volunteer at your child's school.
- Discuss safety issues openly. Help make sure there aren't barriers to learning.
Parents or guardians who are not sure about school work or activities should ask questions. It might be the children who are back in the classroom, but parents who actively participate in their child’s education can help ensure their students are prepared to pass whatever tests might come their way.