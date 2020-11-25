It’s that time of year when businesses big and small hope for excited holiday shoppers to put their balance sheets in the “black,” so to speak.
But besides Black Friday, or Black November as it’s come to be, there’s another shopping day that is all the more important to remember during this difficult year — Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 this year. American Express first launched the shopping “holiday” in 2010. It encouraged people to support small, local businesses, and the theme caught on with shoppers.
In 2011, the U.S. Senate officially recognized the day. In 2012, every state in the union championed Small Business Saturday.
By 2013, more than 1,450 communities became involved with individuals and local organizations pledging to support the day.
In 2014, an estimated $14.3 billion was spent at small, independent businesses on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express.
In 2015, 95 million people embraced the day and shopped at small businesses nationwide, according to American Express.
In 2019, shoppers came together to support their local communities more than ever. The 10th annual Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $19.6 billion in reported spending.
Shopping at small, local businesses allows them to thrive, which in turn helps the entire community be more successful, according to the American Independent Business Alliance, or AMIBA. Money spent at local businesses such as shops and restaurants tends to stay in the community.
According to the Meeker County Development Corp., small businesses employ 70 percent of the country’s employees, and they pay taxes and spend money locally themselves.
The private research firm Civic Economics found that, on average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses was recirculated, compared to less than 14 percent of that spent at chain stores. Similarly, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance conducted a study in several small communities in Maine in 2002 and found that every $100 spent at local independents generated $45 of secondary local spending.
A 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study commissioned by American Express found that for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, about 67 cents stays in the local community.
“Small Business Saturday plays a key role in driving customer traffic and growing revenue for our 28 million independent businesses during the important holiday retail season,” said Maria Contreras-Sweet, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “By shopping local and small, the majority of the money stays within the community.”
Of course, like everything in 2020, Small Business Saturday will be a little different this year as we all work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
While everyone must decide their own level of comfort in public places such as shops, one thing we all know will make us safer is wearing masks and keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other shoppers. Other suggestions are:
- Carry hand sanitizer and use it frequently
- Be attentive to directional and social distance signage on floors and other places
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Avoid handling items you don’t intend to purchase
- Carry your own pen for signatures and receipts
- Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19
- If you find a store looks crowded, check out another place that isn’t as busy and go back when the crowd clears
For those who don’t feel comfortable going out in public at this time, the good news is that many of our local shops offer online shopping and curbside pickup options. Just give your favorite local stores a call and they’ll be happy to assist you, as they’ve been doing for months now.
So this holiday season, remember your neighbors and fellow community members need your support. Shop local, and shop safe so we can all have a happy holiday.