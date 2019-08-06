The rising cost of health care and prescription drugs — and what to do about it — has sparked debate and created political divisions for years.
As the debate goes on, people die.
We read this weekend about a Virginia man who, having aged off his stepfather’s health insurance plan on his 26th birthday, switched to over-the-counter insulin to treat his diabetes, because he could not afford the prescription brand he needed. He suffered a series of strokes, went into a diabetic coma and died in June at 27 years old.
The story was eerily similar to that of Alec Smith, 26, of Minneapolis, who died in 2018 after he was removed from his mother’s health insurance, and began to ration his insulin because he could not afford the $1,300 monthly cost.
Stories like these should not be necessary to move the needle toward finding a solution to what can only be called a crisis of health care. But we hope they provide additional impetus to lawmakers, insurance companies and drug makers to finally address the problem.
And, yes, there have been efforts. Most recently, President Trump announced a plan last week that would allow states to import lower-priced medication — possibly including insulin — from Canada. Some politicians have led groups to Canada to purchase insulin at a greatly reduced cost from what it would cost in the United States.
The Minnesota Legislature also tried to address the issue with the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act, which initially had wide bipartisan support, but ultimately was left out of the final health and human services funding bills, because — surprise — lawmakers could not agree on funding specifics.
Some have called for a special session of the Legislature to address the emergency insulin bill, but so far there has been no bipartisan agreement, and therefore, no special session.
Meanwhile, families throughout the state and nation — like the Michael and Dawn Doty family of Litchfield, who shared their story with the Independent Review of having two children with Type 1 diabetes and the financial strain created by diabetic supplies including insulin — manage as best they can.
The cost of insulin and diabetes supplies nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016, and by some accounts has tripled in the past decade. Only three U.S. companies manufacture insulin: Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk. They hold the patents to the medicine and frequently change the formula in small ways to extend their patents. This effectively prevents competition that could lower insulin prices, according to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, who introduced the Emergency Access to Insulin Act for diabetics. The bill would provide federal grants to states to provide emergency access. The funding for those grants could come from a fee assessed to companies that overcharge for insulin.
“The amount of concentration and the monopoly of power of these big insulin manufacturers (are) having a terrible impact on American families,” Smith said in announcing her bill. “These three big insulin manufacturers made a total profit after taxes in 2018 of over $14 billion. Meanwhile, Minnesotans and Americans are paying the price. So the theory (is) applying a fee to these manufacturers to help pay for the emergency needs that people sometimes find themselves in.”
While all sides seem to agree something must be done, they also seem intent on pointing at others as the reason a solution cannot be reached.
People should not be left destitute, or worse yet, priced out of their very lives over political semantics. It’s time for action on this crisis.