Ok, now don’t judge me. I have been playing a lot of solitaire on the internet. I know that’s nothing to be proud of. I could be doing good works in the community. I get it. But hear me out.
Through this rather pointless activity, I have learned a lot.
I am now capable of always winning the “easy” level of solitaire offered by Microsoft. Every game is different, but I never lose anymore. Once in a while I move to harder games, and I do win at that too – sometimes, but not always.
Now, here’s the thing: I have learned that I prefer to win ALL THE TIME at an easy game rather than play a more difficult game at which I sometimes lose. See the life message?
Lesson learned: I hate to lose, at anything. I remember as a kid staging a tantrum if I lost at a game. Not proud of that, but you get the point. I recall almost destroying a tennis racket (given to me by Billie Jean King, whom I had interviewed for the Today show). Why almost tearing that valuable racket apart? Because I had lost a game. (I know, nuts!) Once I find a way to win, I stick with it. Which may explain why I stayed married for life — 40 years — until my husband passed away. Why I lived in the same apartment for over 50 years; it was rent controlled and a winner. And, why I stayed in the same job at NBC for over 30 years. And, that’s probably why I came back to live in Litchfield in my grandparents’, and parents’ former home. Sticking to what works runs in the family, I guess.
So, you see, mindless games on the internet can be enlightening – even though they may reveal a character trait that isn’t necessarily attractive. But aren’t we encouraged to know ourselves? As Polonius says to his son Laertes in ‘Hamlet”, “… to thine ownself be true; and it must follow as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.”
I am definitely not a gambler. I stick to what works. However, that means I may not take a risk that later I wonder if I should have taken. But I go with Harry Truman, who, when asked if he regretted dropping the atomic bomb on Japan, said that he made the best decision he could make given the time within which he had to make it and given the information he had at the time. He said he had no regrets .. ever. Hurray for Harry.
That made sense to me and still does. I say, learn from the past but never regret it – If you did your research and made the best decision you knew how to make within the time period you had to make it, you can’t blame yourself if it doesn’t turn out the way you wanted it to. That gets rid of the “if only” blues.
I now beg your indulgence for having lectured a bit. I am a very senior citizen, and maybe I do know something by now.
Class dismissed.