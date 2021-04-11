Life could be viewed as a journey along a pathway, starting in infancy and ending at death. Viewing it that way leads to an understanding of the unique delights and challenges each leg of the journey brings. This week we are celebrating an important part of that journey, early childhood.
April 11-17 is the 50th year of the Week of the Young Child. It is a time to pause and focus on this very important leg of the journey. Many of our early childhood professionals are taking this week to remind us how very important this time in a child’s life is, not only for the child but for the family, community, nation, and world! You’ve heard the saying, “Whoever rocks the cradle rules the world.” It is true!
The Week of the Young Child is our opportunity to remember that parents of young children need our kudos and our support. Support comes in many forms: encouragement for the important job of parenting; knowledge shared on child development and parenting tools; strong communities with housing, jobs, childcare, and early childhood education opportunities; as well as access to good nutrition and medical care.
Our littlest citizens are tomorrow’s parents and leaders. What is invested today in the lives of young children will reap dividends for generations to come. According to James Heckman’s The Economics of Human Potential, we know that our investments in the early childhood years help in “preventing the achievement gap, improving health outcomes, boosting earnings and providing a high rate of economic returns” (https://heckmanequation.org/resource/4-big-benefits-of-investing-in-early-childhood-development/) for our children’s futures. Supported and strong families in a community equate for strong communities.
So the question is, what can we do to support families with young children here in our community? As stated before, access to good housing, child care and early learning opportunities, and access to good nutrition support and medical support. Meeker County is, in many ways, ahead of the game. With Early Childhood Family Encouragement classes from the school district, several preschool programs here in town to choose from, and a strong public health and human services departments, we are on our way to supporting families. But we have a critical need for childcare.
The Meeker County Rural Child Care Initiative Program is looking at ways to expand childcare options because of our critical need that exists. We need to support families and the growing business sector here with more childcare opportunities. If you have an interest in helping expand our childcare options please call Judy Hulterstrum at the Chamber (320-693-7660) for business’ wanting to help, or Syndi Raiber at Social Services (320-693-5900) for individuals who are considering opening a home childcare.
Together, we can optimize the early leg in a child’s life’s journey! Take a moment to hug the littles in your life, and pat those mommas and daddies on the back, and maybe even ask, “How can I help?” and say “Happy 50th Week of the Young Child!”