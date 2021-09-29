I have not been feeling well lately. A 5-day lay about in the hospital and visits to and by medical healers had brought me to the brink of the “abyss”. (Examining the entrails of a sacrificed chicken offered nothing except a good chicken dinner.)However, and what not and what have you, I have been coaxed back to increasingly good health by my wife and three daughters. I had a danse pour un series of falls, mostly in my home that left me dazed and confused. So many in fact I was admitted to the local hospital to repair and restock. I fell basackwards into our bathtub in the early hours one morning which caused great alarm.
Rumors of my missing in action were afloat in this here town. I am thankful for cards, letters, text messages, prayers and home visits that I received from a concerned public. Thank you.
I am most thankful to my family who supported me in every way. It really was like Lazarus rising from a lounge chair (hospital bed). Our daughter nurse coordinated everything. Pink pills for pale people were dispensed in a timely manner. My bed in the family room was cranked and plumped properly. I Even had oxygen from a tank at bedside. (Mint flavored I think.) When I slept the little nose piece got into my left eyebrow. It made a funny sound and fluttered my brow. One of my caregivers would place it properly.
I am up and about in a staggering gate. I use a walker and am usually attended to by a daughter or wife. I can walk a mile now with walker and helper. Gotta get ready for Paris Olympics—decathlon.
Being sick is really no fun at all. sometimes people ask what went wrong. I really don’t know; I just started falling asleep on my feet and falling in a heap on the floor. I bumped my head a couple of times but quickly recovered to the faces of startled bystanders.
Thank you all for your concern and prayers. Free will offerings are accepted by my staff. (Just kidding). The affairs of Greater Peltonia are in good hands. My wife and daughters are managing everything well. See yuh soon. Bill Peltier