I was on a conference call in August and one of the participants asked the question: Who are the two biggest owners of tillable ground in the U.S.? The first was easy, we all knew Bill Gates has been making headlines with his farmland purchases. He currently owns 242,000 acres in 18 states. Next, someone suggested Ted Turner, but he mostly owns rangeland, not tillable farm ground. The answer was China. This was a revelation to me, although I guess it should not have been since they are owners of Smithfield Foods. This got me thinking about how America’s food system is owned, and to further question U.S. food security.

Back in 1978, Congress passed the Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, allowing USDA to begin collecting data on foreign investment in agricultural land. According to USDA data from 2020, 37.6 million acres of ag land is foreign-owned, or about 2.9%. This doesn’t seem like a lot until you realize it is nearly the size of Iowa.

— Bruce Shultz is a Montana dairy farmer and vice president of the National Farmers Organization.

