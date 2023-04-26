A farmer’s right to repair his own equipment has been a hot topic in agriculture for a few years.

The basic premise is large equipment manufacturers are keeping farmers from performing their own software diagnostic repairs or hiring independent engineers to do them. Twenty states have introduced agricultural right to repair bills just this year.

— Bruce Shultz is vice president of the National Farmers Organization. He and his wife, Wendy, operate a cow-calf Angus operation in Raynesford, Montana.

