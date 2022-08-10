It has become increasingly, flagrantly apparent to moi that “peace on earth, good will to man“ and all that stuff has become hard to grasp and extol. There is so much violence and hate-mongering orbiting the globe that it is really hard to get past the buzz of bullets, accusations and lies to find peace and truth. A lot of under employed attorneys have found things to do.
My in depth thinking, which is the product of years of constructive loafing, has revealed to me that there will always be a person or persons who is/are different from me. That difference is enough to set off a war or a lawsuit. Until now. My theory of everything answers the great question of what to do about that.
The U.S. Constitution should be re-written to clarify present day thinking and language. The word “rights” should have a page or two devoted to the meaning. It is a very versatile word. It can be used as a noun, verb, adjective, adverb. It can be used as an exclamation. Something beyond right hand signal lights. So even the drivers in shopping malls would know proper arrow skills. Drivers of noisy vehicles could at least have a note taped to windshield: “Shush, people present.” Many other “reminders” could be placed in appropriate settings. A placard posted In the lost and help wanted section could read: “Morons wait here, stupid will attend to your needs soon.” Behave, listen, do not interrupt until speaker Is through speaking.
Recently my once sturdy, always reliable body that has served me well these 85 years has staggered and shown signs of design flaw. I huff and puff walking about the territory and my balance is that of an inebriate. I use a cane, a walker, walls, posts, people and what all to keep from falling in a heap in embarrassing locations — bathroom, coffee shops, churches and most anywhere. Bystanders, hold me upright as I make my way from A to B. Thank you all for that. Social intercourse is a necessary thing to mental health. The recent pandemic has made it clear how we rely on contact with others, regardless of their religion, politics or configuration.
What has this to do with my theory? Be nice to one another? Hard to do? Yes. And I figure it would take some time to rewrite the Constitution. I have several retired friends that could be of great help. But sooner or later someone will object to something we have tried to make clear: Rights.
My/your rights are always at the forefront of protest, advice and consent. High courts and low citizens are constantly asked to interpret what your rights are. Sometimes violence breaks out as opinions and ideas are exchanged..
Rights can be entangled in liberty and freedom. These words can have different meanings in whatever culture you are part of. Liberty and freedom are extolled in word and song, national anthems, marching themes, triumph and tragedy, victory, praise, worship.
But these gifts must be handled with great care and respect. A lot of time and energy has gone into maintaining liberty and freedom. My rights are guaranteed by a paper document, my right to write this for example.
My theory is still being written by wordsmiths to be properly interpreted. Look for it and listen closely, it is truth.
So in these times of great uncertainty take a chance and be nice.