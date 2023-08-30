radio pic for web

 

There are 4,000 AM radio stations across the country — and over 300 of those stations are right here in Minnesota. Listeners turn to AM radio for everything from high school scores to crop reports to news and weather. In fact, during a weather emergency like a wildfire or a tornado, AM radio can serve as a lifeline, sharing critical and sometimes life saving information.

Despite this, AM radio is on the chopping block. Auto executives have threatened to pull AM radio out of newer models of some of their vehicles. Maybe from their headquarters it doesn’t seem like people care about AM radio anymore, but I bet if they took a drive through rural Minnesota, they would take a different view. I was at Farmfest in Redwood County earlier this month, and the people I talked to agreed: AM radio is critical for rural communities.

