Chris Rock was doing what comedians do when he told his now infamous joke on March 27, 2022 at the Academy Awards. Rock knew the joke was not going over well; however, I doubt he expected Will Smith to run up on stage, slap him with a strong wallop and shout at him. Rock maintained his composure — an Oscar worthy performance in my book — and finished presenting the best documentary award.
I am not a big fan of stand-up comedy. I do not think Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith is funny. Pinkett, who has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease resulting in hair loss, speaks openly about her health condition. Rock’s joke that Pinkett, who boldly and bravely wears a shaved head, could star in “GI Jane 2” is a reference to the original “GI Jane” starring Demi Moore. Moore, famously, shaved her head to play the part of GI Jane.
Amazingly, I go way back with Will Smith — all the way to his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” days. During the reign of his sit-com, I was known for saying that despite the Fresh Prince’s quips about women, I, unbelievably, found myself laughing. I have seen most, if not all, of Smith’s movies. I was rooting for him to win the “Best Actor” Oscar.
I watched Smith’s behavior at the Oscars with shock and sadness. Smith and Pinkett have been the butt of jokes before. They have been in show business since their teenage years — long enough to know how to handle uncomfortable jokes. Indeed, Smith was laughing at Rock’s joke until he saw the look on his wife’s face.
I recognize that the Academy, producers and the director were shocked by Smith’s behavior and were cognizant that the “Best Actor” award had not been announced yet. Most people thought Smith would win “Best Actor” for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.”
And, indeed, Smith won. His acceptance speech included an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees; but, he did not apologize to Rock. A day after the Oscars, Smith apologized again and included Rock in this apology on Instagram. The apologies ring hollow given the party photos after the awards ceremony where Smith and Pinkett are photographed making light of Smith’s aggressive behavior.
The photos of the Oscar attendees’ responses when Smith hit Rock are shocking on their own. Yet, lots of these same people gave Smith a standing ovation when he won the “Best Actor” award shortly after the incident. Many in this crowd partied with Smith and Pinkett after the Oscars.
The failure of the Academy, producers and the director not to treat this situation as an assault is a sign of our public acceptance of violence in our daily life. These people are professionals and paid big-bucks to think on their feet. They miserably failed to do their jobs.
Rock endured an “emperor wears no clothes” experience in front of the world. People knew what had happened but behaved as though it had not happened, save checking their phones for replays. The expectation that Rock carry-on after being assaulted is disrespectful. So far, Rock has not issued a public statement; although, he declined to press charges against Smith.
Security needed to escort Smith out of the venue. Rock needed to be seen by medical personnel to determine if his jaw and eardrum were damaged. The police needed to take statements from both Smith and Rock as well as others.
Someone from the Academy needed to speak immediately after the commercial break to say that violence is not acceptable behavior and explain that due to the unfortunate situation, the “Best Actor” award would be announced at another date. Had the Academy taken immediate action they now would not be stuck between a rock and a hard place with people advocating that Smith’s Oscar be rescinded.
I am disappointed that Vanity Fair celebrated Smith’s Oscar win, including their band playing a number of his songs. They should have had the guts to ask Smith to leave given the earlier violence of the evening. Rock did not attend the Vanity Fair party but he did attend the Gucci party held at the home of Guy Oseary, the music manager for Madonna and U2.
Granted, I love movies but why am I invested emotionally in this Hollywood story? I could not settle down until I wrote about what happened. I am one of those people who do not always know what I think until I start writing. Still, I have spent an inordinate amount of time thinking about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on stage before the world. And, maybe that is it — this is a world story, not just a Hollywood story. It is a world story about how easily we are adapting to violence right before our very eyes.