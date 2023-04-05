The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other bank crises that have followed (Signature, Silvergate, Credit Suisse) have scared many people into thinking that the 2008 financial crisis is happening all over again. Don’t worry — it’s not. But while the circumstances this time around aren’t as drastic, they should still be driving lawmakers and regulators to prevent future crises of similar magnitude.
I had an extremely close look at our banking system in 2008 as a member of the BlackRock team hired by the Federal Reserve, Treasury, and FDIC to structure and assess the cost of the Citigroup bailout. I then went on to work on similar projects in the UK, Greece, and Ireland.
Even though the circumstances this year are different from my experience in 2008, the takeaway is the same: banks big and small need better oversight.
SVB’s collapse was a match that lit a fast-moving fire. It might not have been one of the nation’s biggest banks, but it served over half of the country’s up-and-coming technology and life-science companies. Its failure represents the second largest in US history and was consequential enough to push other regional banks to the brink as well.
The primary arsonists responsible for SVB’s downfall were investment strategies on the part of executives that were either incompetent or deliberately overly risky, and poor oversight on the part of regulators.
Over the years, SVB executives invested heavily in government-guaranteed residential mortgages; they are pretty reliable investments in good times, but they quickly lose value with rising interest rates. In order to meet their clients’ increasingly hefty withdrawal requests as the Federal Reserve raised rates, SVB was forced to sell their bonds at steeply discounted rates and take a loss. Eventually, things got so bad that SVB could no longer afford to pay depositors and was forced to shut its doors.
Unfortunately, regulators saw the problems last summer, but did not, or could not, actually make managers of the bank change course until it was too late. Deregulatory changes made in 2018 didn’t help regulators’ case. That year, Congress rolled back key portions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, the sweeping banking regulation bill passed after the 2008 financial crisis, under the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. Among other things, this Act – which SVB CEO Greg Becker personally lobbied for – changed which banks would be considered “systemically important” and subject to stricter regulations. SVB was deemed too small under the changed guidelines and therefore became exempt from more thorough oversight – oversight that might have, in hindsight, prevented or at least mitigated the scale of disaster now unfolding at SVB’s doors.
I recommend that lawmakers do several things in order to prevent future bank failures and protect depositors across the country.
First, Congress should do away with the changed definition of “systemically important” banks. In 2008, we learned that no bank should be allowed to be too big to fail. Now, we’re learning the opposite lesson: no bank should be considered too small or unimportant to be regulated. Any bank that thousands of people depend on for the direct deposits of their paychecks should be considered “systemically important.”
Thankfully, Democrats have already taken up the mantle here. Just days after SVB’s crash, they introduced the Secure Viable Banking Act, which would repeal the changes made in 2018 and require banks big and small to have certain levels of cash on hand and to undergo regular stress testing by regulators.
Congress should go further than that, however. All FDIC-insured banks should be required to report to regulators what they would do in different scenarios, e.g. interest rates going up, interest rates going down, etc. Banks should not be allowed to fall back on the idea that they’ll be unconditionally bailed out by the FDIC in bad times because the consequences of their demise would be too detrimental to the wider economy.
And when things do, in fact, go south, executives should not be allowed to get away scot-free like they did back in 2008. It clearly didn’t take long for lawmakers to forget the lessons from the 2008 financial crisis. I hope that getting reminded by a gray-haired banking guy like me does the trick and spurs them to action to prevent the next one.
— Morris Pearl is a former managing director of BlackRock. He is the chair of the Patriotic Millionaires.