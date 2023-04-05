The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and other bank crises that have followed (Signature, Silvergate, Credit Suisse) have scared many people into thinking that the 2008 financial crisis is happening all over again. Don’t worry — it’s not. But while the circumstances this time around aren’t as drastic, they should still be driving lawmakers and regulators to prevent future crises of similar magnitude.

I had an extremely close look at our banking system in 2008 as a member of the BlackRock team hired by the Federal Reserve, Treasury, and FDIC to structure and assess the cost of the Citigroup bailout. I then went on to work on similar projects in the UK, Greece, and Ireland.

Morris Pearl is a former managing director of BlackRock. He is the chair of the Patriotic Millionaires.

