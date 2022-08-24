Never happens to you. Did you never bicker? Good for you. Bickering is a waste of time and energy. But we all do it. Relationships of every kind bring on the spirit of bicker. University studies indicate that at least 20% of our time is spent bickering. It is petty and petulant quarreling especially when prolonged or habitual. So says a Webster dictionary. Sometimes a prolonged closeness of people will bring on attitudes of “oh yeah?” or “honey look at it this way.” The coronavirus brought on a lot of bickering, I think.

The subject can be anything: acquisition or disposal of properties, proposals, politics, religion, simple opinions about hair color or gun control. “Do I look fat in this?” “You’re gonna wear that to my sister’s wedding?”

Tags