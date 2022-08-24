Never happens to you. Did you never bicker? Good for you. Bickering is a waste of time and energy. But we all do it. Relationships of every kind bring on the spirit of bicker. University studies indicate that at least 20% of our time is spent bickering. It is petty and petulant quarreling especially when prolonged or habitual. So says a Webster dictionary. Sometimes a prolonged closeness of people will bring on attitudes of “oh yeah?” or “honey look at it this way.” The coronavirus brought on a lot of bickering, I think.
The subject can be anything: acquisition or disposal of properties, proposals, politics, religion, simple opinions about hair color or gun control. “Do I look fat in this?” “You’re gonna wear that to my sister’s wedding?”
Bickering occurs on every level of social exchange. “This thingamabob doesn’t work, I’m returning it.” “No honey, a tablespoon, not a teaspoon.” “No, I didn’t say you were stupid. You’re learning.” “You nearly ran over the neighbor’s dog. Be careful.” “Last year I paid half that for a beef steak, geezus.” “He/she couldn’t govern his own family, he is attempting to govern a state?!”
And so it goes, in every language and culture. My parents bickered in French. Other Northern European languages bicker and bargain. Sometimes fingers wave at the perpetrator. Bickering can escalate into shouting, shoving and hair pulling. Various penalties are a result. Loss of privileges in an otherwise placid domicile for example. Or total loss of communication for a time. Not all bad.
Bickering is going to happen in public and private, so one should be aware of ways to limit bickering or fend it off entirely. Bickering is a healthy way to release anxieties and frustrations that lie within the suppressed cage of one’s cerebrum or cerebellum, waiting for a trigger to release a response. Yes, sometimes the bicker is just a look, a gesture, a clearing of the throat. (Ever get the stink eye?)
Some people provoke a bicker. The opponent, if you will, is baited into an argument which is no argument at all, just a ploy to get a response. I attempted a bicker once, but I was quickly reminded I didn’t know what I was talking about. So, I retired to a neutral place to read the paper.
“Is that all you’ve got to say?” It was.