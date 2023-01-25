I decided to write this, based on my First Amendment rights, because I am rather disillusioned about the process used to allocate the $726,000-plus of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. My point is to NOT discuss people but to discuss the process. If we start discussing people and pointing fingers, as a community we lose. We lose both the public trust and civic integrity.

I am asking these questions because I believe strongly in representative democracy, public trust and civic integrity. Are we at risk of not practicing representative democracy and civic integrity? Could we potentially lose the public’s trust? I certainly hope not.

— Darlene Kotelnicki is Ward 2 representative on the Litchfield City Council.

