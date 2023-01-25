I decided to write this, based on my First Amendment rights, because I am rather disillusioned about the process used to allocate the $726,000-plus of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. My point is to NOT discuss people but to discuss the process. If we start discussing people and pointing fingers, as a community we lose. We lose both the public trust and civic integrity.
I am asking these questions because I believe strongly in representative democracy, public trust and civic integrity. Are we at risk of not practicing representative democracy and civic integrity? Could we potentially lose the public’s trust? I certainly hope not.
What is a representative democracy?
We are a representative democracy. We, the people, elect officials to deliver services and other matters of government on their behalf. Citizens have the right to provide input. Elected officials have the responsibility to listen and make decisions for the greater good of the community. This creates a sense of public trust.
Trust is a personal belief that usually stems from a direct experience. Sometimes, indirect experiences can play a factor like experiences by friends, relatives and groups of people. When many people have similar experiences, a general feeling is expressed by the community, like public trust . It seems we take public trust for granted until it is lost. When it is lost, or at risk of being lost, people start to question civic integrity.
Integrity is a current buzz word. Election integrity. Social media integrity. Business integrity. Civic integrity is when, a city council (in this case) acts in an ethical manner to make decisions like spending public money to maintain and better the community as a whole. There is a legal and moral obligation to be honest and open and to make decisions with the proper information. Citizens trust the council to make these decisions. When they do so, in an ethical and open manner, civic integrity is the by product of public trust.
What has been done so far about APRA funds? The council discussed a submitted list at a work session. When this was placed on the meeting agenda, I asked that we discus some guidelines before allocating funds. In 15 years, will these funds be used for something that expands our tax base? Improves our community? Can we avoid projects that will require annual updates and need to be replaced in 3 or 4 years (technology)? We allocated a bonus and raise for our employees. The second time this was on the agenda, I asked the same question. We authorized money for trees and a housing consultant. I asked we delay spending more money until we get the housing study in April. I was met with silence, apathy, and some rather veiled hostility. I tried one more time and just stopped talking.
What have other communities done? Some have asked for public input. Some are using the funds for walking and biking trails. Many communities are using funds for housing in a variety of ways. So, what do we do? Our citizens deserve better than a few minutes discussion. Unfortunately, there is no council contract information on the city’s website; most are in the phone book. Please consider contacting your council person with suggestions.
Could we discuss this one-time, three-quarters of a million federal dollars at a council meeting? Could there be public comments? What is the best process to use for our community? I hope we can make wise decisions for the future of Litchfield.
P.S. I am glad to remind everyone that the council approved the purchase of two kayak rental stations for Lake Ripley on Oct. 3, 2022, with a unanimous vote on resolution 22-9-175. The resolution states spring of 2023. Let’s hope that is late May or early June!
— Darlene Kotelnicki is Ward 2 representative on the Litchfield City Council.