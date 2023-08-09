I consider my days in the sun as a young, organic farmer to be the most rewarding work I’ve done. The days were long, hot, and unforgiving, but I felt free. Farmers have my utmost respect and I believe them to be the backbone of America.

But for young people like me, becoming a full-time farmer is nearly an impossible dream. If we truly care about the future of our food, we must unpack why — and offer solutions to preserve America’s farming culture.

— Danielle Browne is a Next Leader at the Institute for Policy Studies. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.

Tags