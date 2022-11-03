Craig Johnson

At Ridgewater College, we are committed to reaching and serving every prospective student in our region and providing every student with the necessary support to complete their degree and attain gainful employment. Our formula for success is rather simple: the more we succeed in attracting and educating students, the more our communities and state will succeed and the stronger our local economy will be — but our success is directly tied to state funding.

Every year at Ridgewater College, nearly one out of three students chooses to drop out before completing their program of study, a decision often driven by personal or financial issues that take priority over education. While we are increasing support services and resources to help students manage challenges in their personal life as well as in the classroom, we simply do not have adequate funding to ensure provision of the services and resources necessary to meet students’ needs.

— Dr. Craig Johnson is president of Ridgewater College in Hutchinson and Wilmmar.

