Does anyone really do spring cleaning? Or just feel guilty about not doing the traditional March ritual?
I dusted my living room the other day ... so that’s a start. When my trick knee stops hurting, I will mop, vacuum, shake rugs, and otherwise follow in my grandma’s footsteps. She was a good housekeeper. I am now living in her home. But I wonder – did she have to clean up those blue clumps of dust? Where do they come from? It’s as if some unseen gremlin was tearing apart a pillow and throwing the insides around the house.
What is pushing me toward this somewhat listless approach to spring cleaning is a book I found the other day, for free, at the library. In it the author, Thoreau, says, “Simplify, simplify.” He says we don’t own things, things own us. You may recall he lived in the woods at Walden Pond. He intended ... as he put it ... to live “deliberately” with few creature comforts. He built a cabin and planted beans. His observations on the local wildlife are classic. After two years, he came out of the woods and told his readers to get rid of all the stuff they didn’t need. I read him over 30 years ago and threw out a lot of things I now regret losing. He was that persuasive. Still is, in some quarters. My late husband was quite the opposite; he could not throw anything out. His closet contained so many old clothes I called it the “Bill Wendt Memorial Wardrobe.” His excuse was that – as an actor – he needed to be prepared to provide his own costumes for period pieces. You buy that? Smacks just a bit of hoarding. I’m just saying.
My grandmother set a good example for me. She was death on cobwebs. If she saw one, she’d swat it down with a broom. I got the impression that any housewife who allowed cobwebs was somehow ... well, not exactly immoral ... at least suspect. Thoreau would have liked her; she grew her own vegetables and watched every penny. She definitely lived deliberately. No frills; no luxuries. Her mother was an immigrant whose father told friends back in Luxembourg, “if you don’t come here, you’re dumb.” The family loved the freedom of America and carved out their farms in the rich lands surrounding Cold Spring.
Spring cleaning to these hard working people meant pounding quilts and rugs on the line, hand washing curtains, wiping down walls, mopping and scrubbing everything that didn’t run away from you. I’m getting tired just thinking about it.
I wish you all well in your attempts at spring cleaning. I am now going to get out my vacuum cleaner and attack the living room rug. Or not.